Netflix creating cool hangout spot for subscribers, consumers

The streaming service giant is moving into vacant department store spaces. Netflix plans to use the spaces for shopping outlets, eateries and activities tied to popular shows.

June 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live