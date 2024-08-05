New Docuseries 'Hollywood Black' highlights the history of Black cinema

ABC News' Trevor Ault speaks with Justin Simien, director and executive producer of "Hollywood Black," a new four-part docuseries that uncovers the history of Black cinema.

August 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live