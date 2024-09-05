By the Numbers: NFL season kicks off to ever-increasing popularity

With more expensive tickets, more revenue from the sale of TV rights and more viewers at home watching, the league, team owners and players are all seeing dollar signs.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live