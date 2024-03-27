Rapper Drake works to re-open pop art amusement park

Closed for nearly 40 years, ABC News’ Melissa Adan visits the newly re-opened pop art amusement park, Luna Luna, featuring original pieces from Salvador Dali, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others.

March 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live