Transcript for Runaway June on drinking wine with Carrie Underwood

And we are different really carry you think what we do this hall you know can we when obviously can't buy anything stupid ever significance is. Just like a broad street plan means that just bring silently and finally really we can do that. This is awesome. You know we talk about all the guys on tour and how they party but natural. You guys really have the chance to sort of set the bar for what like an all female circuit to the matter re. Berkshire yeah we shouldn't necessarily be the ones and I go girl pretty soon as they don't really. But it's your girlfriend just as we. We've been known to party and senator Tom party Midland tour. Really opened her eyes so you got to contend software. Perhaps a fast track into the dirt for her religion yeah. So quickly since changed their way we have to avoid those voice at all costs. I do like one night wondering Cigna we shouldn't go beg for what is enhancement does not mean we're going to be in her pajamas and clumsy. We do like how to create an environment now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.