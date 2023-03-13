Ruth Carter on historic Oscar win: 'My heart was beating so fast'

ABC News Linsey Davis' spoke with costume designer Ruth Carter about Oscar win for her work in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” becoming the first Black woman to win two Academy Awards.

March 13, 2023

