‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu on significance of his Marvel character

During a new interview for ABC News’ “The Year: 2021” special, Liu describes how he broke barriers this year as Marvel’s first lead Asian superhero in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live