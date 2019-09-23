Transcript for Stars shine at 71st primetime Emmy Awards

Watch last night the 71 primetime Emmy Awards I had no host but still lots of great moments and surprise lived and we have that. My commute here to give us their recap as. Maggie coming out of that went yeah. Here's the acumen at an epic. Hey that guy that the Emmys had no host what do you think about that good or bad dog bad bad because the real quiet like they did a man who with the side commentators and a voice overs I thought he was hotly areas. I thought he was extremely petty. Daylight saving moments. That that he can't Z yeah but they can do that and how to get away with a good you can see him all the time graduated though that the way that mark did it with. Sleeper he would have me counter. I want them more. I had never thought about that sad commentary that you've been doing that with the group we legal areas that they hit ball cross the weather will be can't see means I can say anything yes Napa he was saying anything Bradley but it made it really funny absolutely happy days in rehab back at immoral wars the he did the event. Comedians who are low bid city a little bit petty and hit it at that. You've acquired petty patty and Larry that it thought maybe a bit of Imad I think interview but I think generally people enjoyed it dead in the -- of the monotony I think it means. Arsenic and other awards shows is so much longer because they get through so many different categories rally at a lot to get there it was don't have time to live performances. Adequately special interludes. I think you need something like that. Absolutely so before we get to the moments on the stage I want to ask you who we thought had. The best red carpet look you know has vowed than diet. I seek kill pit. Who this. I like Google darted over it did threaten and what if Oregon about every so. Let's see Lou simply amazing aches he has completely continents like her womanhood right now and wrap is in the east how to act. Actors and a transition from a talent actor had to elect a grown adult. It's a really difficult position. I think Cesar typically has doing great roles in what people fail to realize anybody in this like on style and top passing nearly transform him of these in this statement the and the really hit it receives an envelope and the recites the app that's and so the Brokeback yeah green dress she wore. I think is that dies moment last night and when those moments that remember that really brought her into adulthood yet and I policies that don't act and now right Nomar has the rules of euphoria her last season yes I think it's really do any looks she can be androgynous again he sexy like she was disgraceful yet do any saying anything she puts on nothing is at a sex we've never seen her sexy. Yeah right about big analyses right beyond the aids legacy grow one is dedicated but we've never seen a trend that finally see that as though yesterday right on ground yes this those speaking top moments of the night. What did you think and you have a talk about Billy Porter. I need my guy that is about him of the hat instead of what we talk about birds take your take. It at first choice. Unbelievable I swear to god has negatives that ambassadors back and you know Ronald it has been our enemy like you that ended. I hope that where everything behind him read our vehicle the Viet in the late into the show itself. It Garland given moments with the use that meant but his. Speech that that's fantastic how he and boat named Walt when with actually birth only game last winner. In this category best actor exactly at least talked about these ads and brought that quote like everything I want to Bob. Right in terms that the people that you feel that things than I that's the beauty of awards shows as you get those incredible social constructs. Ties can imagine a young kid a young boy sitting somewhere like an Iowa right witnessing this and saying you know what I invalid item hold my Abalone is yet to see people like that on the State's. I reflection so it resembles who you are an ad firms who you are now thought that was actually brilliant and representation Geraldo around. Afro Latino Dominican this is Hispanic heritage month so got to give him a shout out that was a moment Allen gave me chills it actually did his speech was fantastic. I love has won his performance and when they see is that absolutely amazing. His speech is really well measures you can feel the moment that he felt the responsibility. As high as the custodian of Corey wise yet Allah he gave deference and caught him keen when he came to that. I thought his speech was very. Actually brought chills immediately to him talk. The bodies on the youngest to receive and heavy when the second youngest person that receive an Indian in any history. And the use of Aladdin X and Afro Latino that's a whole another conversation when he's having in America is actually Tina. I and what does that look like after a Latino I'm jackets as a Roman does that look like hello are he says I think thank you in Spanish I love hockey invoke that I think that he burns and so much and that's a little time that was so impact well that's enough for impact about that he and then just to see the exonerated five. In the rose standing up and having that moment yeah on this national stage yet mean that they deserve it. I think that's what film can do film can really bring forth social justice I think film can really carried these narratives and just think about it as a result of what neighbor do many did in showcasing this of this project she was able to showcase. The the injustice. That these gentlemen received. Why are we seeing their vindication because of the film that she did and we saw the prosecutors removed from different boards but the professorship in the Mona. Unbelievable debt Michael here. But it is against. I don't know but he thumping let me. It went I don't at a time when they. Getting it up well I. Oregon on holiday that's okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.