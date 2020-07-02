Transcript for Syleena Johnson discusses her new album ‘Woman’

It's Candace lions ABC idea and I'm here with a very loudly and talent dated. Allen said Grammy nominated singer songwriters in an act and our a year and a gray. That's an highly favoured dad that's what I know it today slowly looking graying. And of course we're talking about many saying the one being this owl bomb on men would want out and available this is intent studio out Obama yeah I do have to take a gradual pace and noon. Because I know that you know Fred mean when I see an artist and they are making. And you know has album that's significant that's on my stone you. How does it feel to be in this case right now knowing that you had this amount of amazing things and your pal. It is a blessing a few grateful. Mean coaches. When you sit and reflect back on all these years and this music aegis really had to sometimes you had to be proud of your own self. You know times we we just removing and going so much we don't take a minute does a B to C. DD US fish and if I'm still year Emma right manhole. And. You know god is good my kids are healthy and I'm able to see and talk with you so. That's the biggest blessing to just to have sustainability. And to just have this longevity. Absolutely and you know you're starting this point to any year off right try and tap MF perfect vision to clinic clinics. Absolutely absolutely Phil let jump into the Al and he. Simple amounts the title says so much the title covered says so lights. Talk about kind of what your thought process was when new decided this is what I want mind. Ten studio album to look and sound. Com first. First and foremost. I feel that there has been an evolution within myself as a long. Which is also dropped the chapters. Now because I think to ban them of their apartment night because it's time to move on an evolved. And and I'm hoping that my idea is every single album after this would just be one more. One word. And in every single song will elaborate from that one more unit will matures electrically Mitch accumulate and had one word. And so. The woman album comes from my eight. Blessing that been able to B a talks. I've been Hebert to see it in your receipt and my seat and sees being seat innings from both sides. Room of the cooling you know and sand and it's unfortunate to say let's say they say have hit that. As an artist I wasn't paying attention a lot to stuff around. One because you're so busy so focused on trying to gauge has stepped going to do your acting in the key is in who is he so insulated in your own stuff. That you're not really. Paying a T enough attention to the world around you now having children allows you to do that to an XT things referred to bin. But not TU as a woman you know I've seen is that when you put themselves has so much. So that others can drive com where it I think is because we can level a strong enough we can handle and so. From what I've learned is that we're suffering. We're suffering in the world would the society is not facilitating. Healing. And we're being rejected in just ignited in in treatment. I mean trafficking alone makes me creams trafficking alone is I don't understand. It's a kid it just makes me Koreans edges from trafficking to killing our sons I'd dogs on the street. Police officers did people were supposed to be we look up to for protection. The fact that. We don't have a voice me two times that we've been silenced you know and if we come I didn't say something in you know we're bad people were terrible and if and or all of that. Term and not been guilty of and why did these women come. Being behind. The scenes in understanding the research and didn't connecting it to my own woman who. A stunt to learn an understanding. Voices just not being hurries just now being heard enough it's been. You know we've we've paid little attention to it than the conversation doesn't continue enough for change to really take place. And is it saddens me because. Now I understand that I'm also in my friends and Obama my mother on you know women in my family. We all added is having all of us in this asks and so this woman album was. What I can contribute to the world a service. To trying to make a statement somehow. To kind of get the attention that maybe in east to be more. Yeah and I I think you're exactly do that I mean even in the visuals. You see that there are very prominent images and women coming together and and and and taking a stand and mean you'd see that and you. So eloquently offer this imagery of what it looks like. I'm Alan let's talk a little bit because you know we saw the title song. Of view in woman and and kind of the lyric of pack of ice the woman but allies like a man if you make America great again meet up that line and just. The impact that you feel this new year should be meet teen with kind of you know. Where we should be going with all of that because I feel like it's so. Perfect that it can't say this album comes out this year and has a strong and it's election year dad so there's so many like themes and things dicier tied in but what do you hope the impact of this work really kind of ushers and with this year because I feel like it's very you know pertinent comes and that. Thank you very much for that perception thank you for listening as well. Where's the line sacrificed like a woman to analyze the mean it's kind of sigh passed. We have watched him in in our legislation flat out lie. You watch them and we watch them excel telling those lies so. It outbid either facts. And we've also. Watch me and get away with things are many years and lie about. And we watch women's sacrifice our truth so that being put off indefinitely with. And that in the last part of it if you wanna make America great again will this has been resolved. This foolish slogan we need to make America great again I'm just trying to figure out when it was real great. In my opinion we've always been still struggling to give it to be to a level that has been greet. We've been fighting as a country to become Greek what makes us greeting your opinion having more money than other countries having more power than other countries. What is greatness or having better integrity because we're lacking in the that's kind of what that line is it's like a sarcastic plea of words as well. I think your second question when I hold my whole. Is that people would just to listen let's move more and not listen with condition. Not listen like. Well I hear you Whiting you say this the NRY here you what are you doing about it om it's kind of like. When a woman has Adibi. And you get mad at her because she can't go to work fast enough. If she has postpartum. Depression. It's things like this there were not paying attention to. With relinquishing. Some of the responsibility that we're taking on that nobody's making the secret unit and say and I want women also to. Com and this is this is a tough. Because I struggle with this as a woman daily. No one has to. Not be sold feet. And every move that we may or. Thinking that there will be consequences. Because there have been. I want the only way that we're going to break that. Or walls and ceiling of oppression on women is if we are an apology any. A bow what we have say. And you don't have to bee. This you know overly thin it is you know ran under streets you know. But there's ways to express yourself in get your point across with love if he came in and is in a sometimes we need to eat frustrated and angry. Com and I want people to stop missed policing that anger as. Aggression. Sometimes his frustration. We're tight. And a lot of left its. We are taking on in the because there have been a let there's been a let. On the African American woman's household where it is like five dollars compared to them. A white woman which is like 41000 dollars which is still both black and white women are still making less. For the same job. You know it's it's concepts like that and you ask us why are retired where the most educated being. But then we have the most and student loan debt we're in the most day. But we're the highest consumer we black women 95% of of the voting these these are the things that. Are weighing on us but we're not being field back up in return. And so we talk humor. In and sand. Yet and I and I think you know one of the things that I've noted you know and and and and or kind of one against a much I want to kind of sad way because I see that. In this album you really focus and hone in on the point that you meet men these songs and there's the Romanian you know and time to goal rob them yards or more there's so many things. I really spoke to me I also want to talk about. This idea because you mentioned you know kind leaving the chapters behind kind of having now this new phase. And of course you know you've talked about. You see things differently see that the song that you're your collaboration with our currently. Wait differently now moving Ford is interesting because. You know what we look at it I was about president wanna get your thoughts on it you know when you did the song I'm your woman. With him and now you have this album which is kind of like in my head as subversive take on that whole idea I mean I'm here want to know. Your your whole take on on and wait. It that. Part of year experience was and how it's evolved and you know because I feel like we all have been weakening at some point in Leiden and you know just kind of. Practiced up in that eighth because I know that you have relations. There is no I'm just curious about. August has transformed you learning about this is seeing unravel. Like using learning about these names. And being on the other side of that couch injury Kelly came to then his sister circle in rendering of three years. The things she told me I did not know we are both cry on the count. She broke down on the show. Minimized those who do as a woman. Sit there are intense in that she's a liar think she's terrible known I think that that's her truth and acting and again it's peaks to. The fear. That we have and how we've been silenced or fear of consequence it's. Arm but at some point you get tired. And you have to let it out and that's exactly what she dean. I am your woman after I watched the first installment. Lifetime series. I realize that those lyrics. Didn't mean when I thought they mean I thought they mean have been villages since we sixteen woman enough to let you raise me at. Oh you're together since there is sixteen there is so cute you dislike lots or. You know I'm a woman who cheating you're acting apple. Shows respect treat me right you know. But then I realize that may be that didn't mean that. Him when he wrote when he had to be right singles leery. Not that to say that he was doing that to hurt me. That was his mindset at the time. So innocent tumble for eons unit of C and he wasn't trying to hurt me was trying to give me a good song. And I think that. But his lyrics came from that mites. That we now know. And I feel like sought or so for me after like. Those leaders keep it in someone not though the actual women then he's that have come out a woman ends Henry. A woman that has been in a predicaments him. She's in the army and singing these these easily she stats are I don't want to be responsible for that. I'm not responsible for the things that happen before we found out. But I can be responsible for. I make somebody feel going forward for the ashes. The smallest thing that I can do. I don't feel though that people are responsible. Or this like it'll for the people should feel bad about listening to his music I hear their lives people I'm listening music anymore. I don't think it's your fault and were not responsible. Or what has been. Revealed about him as an individual. We gravitated to the music that was beautiful that we loved. And then something else at the time just like I thought those lyrics meant something for me that was beautiful at the time. On its just a revelation of Meehan gimmick and spoke the evolution of me as a woman that has learned something else. The woman album however stems from the fact that we have not been heard in all of those women in that. One have not been hurt so. Part of that learning part of the wanted to come on the show. These are the things that allowed me to. Won't want to they had inspired me to. Make this album the new woman. Yeah shows the respect intrigued me incensed by this kind of showed this woman some respect and heaters as it actually all this is who is is we are as well. Absolutely now I know we have to go but before I do. Four we do I wanna see you look great pick and you and I want to comment on the fact that. You know you have your house self help luck and wait is over and so many other great things that you were apart I know you've lost quite a view now. Yes so I just talk about your journey and in health if we can't the credits hi Colin because art of being an empowered woman. Is to take control of your life it's OK I couldn't do it so toppled about that. Well really quickly because I know what rap means in an Amish. Again like is it part of being happy. Old spiritually mentally. Physically emotionally you have to take everybody. Com and it helps with Rick the release of stress and distress obviously from all the things that we're dealing with so we work out eat right. We can make ourselves feel bad that we can release endorphins and we can. Don't those are things we can do to make a sales too bad their better in conjunction with mental note with therapy. Yunnan and sand. Working out can be therapy. Eating right can be therapy. Having a work out group and accrued does the same being. I want it to be anybody billion dollars want to do that for many years. I did analysis is circle because I wanted to show audience. You can do all things in this life time if shy you know and even if you're really busy in the view before my you can steal put yourself first. Oneness of I want women to put themselves first more. Which yourself first even before your keys it's that'd be god than you. Just sometimes. Because if your not okay. Napping house that you care about can be okay Guizhou camp that you can help Kenya do anything you can take every QG QTK and has been. Honesty take care beavers Obama Michelle Obama's in papers to use the plane analogy. The plane is is something going on in a plane you put your mask on first and then you can help. So that's my message which separates Carol we gotta do. Yes and thank you for helping us as women with his wonderful song try it on her album which is available everywhere woman. Elaine and Don January applies here that they I don't know and having much congratulations. EU and success and everything that you do thank you now busy woman I came in cop but that doesn't is still lame but. Again HE tech that album it's really gonna move you and make you feel empowered angry and he's selling signing off ABC yeah. You. I want to stay on time and aptly.

