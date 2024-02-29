Tik Talk: @thegerberfam share their family, love story through ice skating

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with TikTok sensations Peter & Mariyah Gerber, professional figure skaters who brought their Disney on Ice roles into their living room along with their son, Aiden.

February 29, 2024

