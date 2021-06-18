Tom Brady gives boy who beat brain cancer his hat

During the game, a young Buccaneer fan held a sign that read, &ldquo;Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.&rdquo; After the game, Brady gave the boy a hat and shook his hand.

