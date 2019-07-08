Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
I was prepared for how emotional I would be his I don't know what it is not a solid economy and his latest on dollar relaxing and you. And then I want to cry and I don't I'm not a good singers last hired and you look their best to get everything else 1990 together. I don't want to play my eighteen song and announces its AM and he were singing along and I was like yeah. Something's happening here.
{"duration":"0:19","description":"Trisha Yearwood admits she wasn't prepared for how emotional it made her to debut her new hit, \"Every Girl in This Town,\" earlier this summer at CMA Fest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"64837944","title":"Trisha Yearwood talks about debuting her new hit at CMA Fest","url":"/Entertainment/video/trisha-yearwood-talks-debuting-hit-cma-fest-64837944"}