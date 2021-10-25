The Year 2021: American heroes help inspire the country, move forward in 2021

Robin Roberts reports on the Americans who helped make an impact this year, from poet Amanda Gorman’s inspiring words at the inauguration to Simone Biles’ conversations about mental health.

