Transcript for Zackary Momoh discusses role in ‘Harriet’

Candice Williams ABC radio and of course we're here once again super excited to have a talented. Amazing actor with us today to talk about yes man right here. Zachary malt malt. And that we are talking about the film Harry A which is coming to theaters on November 1. And is a period drama which everyone let's see I have the up itching to check it out it's fantastic it's virtual it's something that you don't want to miss. And Zach three year in this film and this is such an important narrative. Sobel for we get into that. Talk about your role of John tubman and drain. Let's first talk about being part of this epic film and how does that all come about because. I am curious as to what your first thoughts were about being a part of this bill knowing this. Historical news of it all and then on now being in it has that Sheen yeah I'm. Known as room. When when the script that's. Clinton. Even now speaking news. We are known. Extremely. And in. Which were more importance Murray. In the yes. As I mentioned you played John tubman the husband of Harriet. Time in. Who is essential character play by the amazing and gift it's in the year evo. And the you know she's just did a magnificent performance in is he is amazing I mean this woman is like you now actively dodging his liberal past and if you don't know back. You go five past I. Here in Dudley gonna find out Phil Phil first and foremost out what what year around initial thoughts about. You know I don't know demolished but I know a pretty much too much about. Cary its first husband you know her her husband John tubman in that base. Tell about what you knew about the character going in or the role rather. And then what you kind of nuances that you kind of learned as you went along the way because I I would really love to. Understand more about this man. Who you know had to. He beside this woman did so much great day yet the idea. Media its war. As a semi cute when he knew anything about them when I musician to his last name but. Be in his first husband we were able to. Bind will have to work to receptions and historians. What is really need to find. More about him he work as one woman you know he warned would. Believe it is also frees slaves. And more we were able to use them in the madly in love with. You know Harriet was. When she runaways it and you know he came back one personable and goes smoothly and that is announcement. You know and when US media you know who really good to see how about you know him. Yeah N. I think what's so important is that you know that this interesting dynamic between the two in the beginning. And then I'm not gonna give it away but there was a very reactionary thing within the press our audience that I was then. When something happens and Al Pacino came back after as little hiatus and OK. Tell me about it without giving way too much tell me about your thoughts on this. Very yet that you had to basically give her some news that she brought you want to hear none none none none yeah. Uprisings it didn't they realize you had to kind of you know position yourself as a man I don't know might be likable to every day. At this information here at any ads against them miserly and that's it. Happens it would amend the freed slaves married. Woman you know and how much of did that come into conflict have them you know. Once in ten to life. That have mutually in no ability to diss. You dad has obviously. You know so tried to get into that and the kind of out of control. You have as a man you know because an unmanned you know in the traditional sense since of his own these guys home. I'll do either protect or provide reasonable. Movements have. You know so it's. It was. Entry limbo so important item and need to see as well because we in this they need to we have sent. You know rose Abby grove resident and that is to try and tapped into what it was Bragman. It was a gut wrenching you know I mean from grew from grownups is with him to think about they've made. And it hits you can to the pit of your stomach but it doesn't compare its who lives in going through and do you. Let let's talk a little bit about what. Playing opposite sent the area though because I I think kids. You kind of already knew a little on the field and maybe you know about this woman and okay Sydney every Borough and how. You know amazing she is would you any kind of like chemistry test when I mean what it would how did you prepare to get involved with. Is clearly she has such an undertaking. On her shoulders how did you prepare to star opposite with her with America's -- I hear you know she's amazing. You know on camera and off camera. Oh assists this season Hazen is of Lewis them reunited he met. Few years back just published in the oh in London we admit I was. And and that's it in an and we may now chosen. Be it then and we had its image of the Reagan years until we years men on the reach through and it was just in. Losing instant connection and we both kind of under the incident. We came and I games and outside of the good work you know. Just had his candidacy resist regions invited me and think is one of those people and as champions league you know so if you know she would never going to amount would invite you always bring. The most harmonious lives and obese. And Apollo. And I think once people view his domain they love her as as much as you do because she did such a marvelous job. Ivory BI cover. Entertainment and in such a way which I focus on narratives that I can relate to you aren't narrative. Instill in covering that you know she dealt. With some backlash and I'll obviously you know we're in the US then I'm she's from the UK and we know are we see her dissent is still very much from the motherland you know who is now I think we had batting common yeah but you know Don. People. Felt some way in regards to her not being in the US. Person representing. This film which RBC's in the US in deals with arm. You know battered history yeah a very disgusting history to be quite honest and no kind of that. I guess you could say separation from that. Legacy or his duty would ever wish you perform on the world you know we all. Have had our similarities and dealing with a passion. I'll rub people the wrong way and so are your thoughts on that I know she's addressed it many times and let not let do you think. A rather deet can you understand that perspective why people felt that way. Enemy I thought she did this film justice odd duck we want to check out because I don't think even think about eighty and that when you watches film. But what are your thoughts on what was going on in that moment and in did you start to think about if you as the UK. Actor and and Arthel they'll be issued. My thoughts I suppose. I did I'm. As Moses as. I'll do everything negatively. Great prudence should numbness. And sometimes we can which as you know Lou and coaching news and talk about amongst themselves and to fight this was no such an open forum in works. Let's have Ross. Once on this and known you know because everybody wants everybody should he knows everybody should you know us as everybody black should be routes the trade act people you know and so for us was just trying to on this and what is. Ingredients. What does the disturbance where where's the that way and one I was into dues. For me I think it was mentioned just the bonds and and I see that you know as. And I'm one of them live and we use. Batteries because we like as Ian black British. Seems there's almost a or not. Aussie bias business and there's something as soon as you did that this has become. You know in the UK it is not much in terms of you know rose in good rose we as a matter. It's a boss. You know richness of rose won't use who com. OI. Do right. Days. Responsibility in terms of understanding that yes do you have the eyes. But also examine how to move the well I mean being American human. Now going to be treated. As those don't know this you as the American. Military you'll you know if you go to Brussels Greece you know do you different Bud Black people and until Greece right now being treated like this. V treatments on his and so I see. There's a date can be a little bit of comparison. Is as a Lil bit we will commit a little bit of you know he's British OK so he must be trained. I give him the world you know where is not make necessary teacher I'm gonna be no better than my American council. So I understand that and see that NASA was. I think now is asking people and has a stinky in you know I see that even really know. Even. You know ban which isn't. There a when I see is that you know. Everything is open. Oh. Yes I mean you know we we should be opened to have a discussion about it. And understanding. You know. What our thoughts are an in our experiences because we are our experiences you know this -- so there's challenges that we not might now be privy to that you as an actor. I've dealt with over in the UK vs. Another. Ers actor in the heat in the US dealing with just the same circumstances but not unknowingly. Kinda going up you don't have to negative saying well this is American. Narrative even if it's a black narrative you know so it's all these kind of complexities. That I think. Were kind. Incited the this reaction it was. Kind of thing you own frustration of what we deal with here in the US and then obviously maybe nine assuming knowing complexities of what one. A dollar deals have been on Nacchio that itself it's if you look at from. The point oh oh Foreman was into the minds. Of whoever we've taken the role was taken on and I can be anything room. Person that tens into a dog and I can vote president you know that's a kilo opposes rapists or anything that may not done any of these and but the one thing that you know we as. Almost always happen to is why old house and yes we may not X periods sentencing. Nobody in this stated his mama don't know nobody that's in right now as. Minutes later. Neo soul. The tap into the mind of me is never going to be what it. Should be you know would we just performance live in a very important but luxurious Rick you know. It's so getting into that mindset. I don't feel like you have be. Oh. He. Send offs made me dismay at the previously able to they have. I don't believe and believe that we now I understand. Why. You know. Americans you know African Americans and I don't like the idea. Now that we want to play and Niger without the payment years you know was the lead manager and good precedent. Is that as hit and. And I fell Monday as not now like an amusement be. I love Lou Smith so. Eileen we're not yet I need to hear it. Yes we love Huntsman did Lou Smith agree I'd love that guy yes this is the agency of data the whole time. No matter who you get a load everything he killed only. And last. Yes so had you know. About in my mom I'm this. By you know it. You know is is is that they know just. Did you just you know it's we don't have to be formed yes he can help to understands that nuances. So much information available and is that it needs and also. When you're in a film career you know whole bunch of them wanted to. Roam the direct. He's you know I'm government's case and onions and moved in with. One and have made this. The first major production area on the you know and they saw something in Cynthia you know the job and their American you know. Black when you. You know and racism in me as well in the same thing they've seen many people that would have gone off. Just happened the way it happened is asked to do I get their frustration. In the day you know I'm happy that. If anything is c'mon this is we're talking. Apps are as a postage is being an you know yeah. We don't wanna be unionized they meanness I don't mean look on as well he's you know has no right to play when and only one Luken of the Vietnam around the Will Smith says he has no right. As a woman Freeman has no right to remain Nelson and and and that. You know. Blair at home and kitchen table top you might be an actor. Good idea as a and as a and we do that you know when we're home we families is we were always so but. Behind go to of that lagging behind over that. Is like rocks and these are bringing this character to the four. It to the fold and these heroes characters being spoken about in the in the widest sense you know there's still a lot of people that don't know buyers and surprisingly enough they do not know who hired me as a going back to places go go days we don't. Mountain. Newly hired oh. Or about them oh. 00 game and she used. So like this move read Adam feel like when eulogized ended. Definitely needed and just just around this I mean what do you hope people if you can do in a very you know some mighty way. Get from this film because as you mentioned in I think perfect. That there still people who don't know who she is there are no her legacy or no impact but what do you hope that. Those who go check this out November 1 I'm first a Friday. I have a hat what do you hope that people will leave. Their chairs and think about or believed from watching this noon. What in means. I love and send us those you know. Only means to do not always a you know in. My. If anything as old me. About them is that as a woman. In men's faith and men's love and she was able. Without absence not not necessary with the absence of game but this island is a all just good look he moved on fuels due to his everywhere as an off night in his knee needs. Every single person comes out that in mind there was an eye on this one woman whose. You then do that in. Worst times them what we in right now. My what can I do what how can I ask myself much as from a amoeba moment sphere of influence everyone around me if you can do that may be. And I'm of that. Now I know getting osu but I need to run doesn't lead to move did did many product this man he's a busy man first off if you have apple back to seven not what that kind of gone on. So I doubt. A few of them briefly because I feel like you know you have so many things. Lined up right now yeah yeah yeah but that's coming out today yeah right the guilt team and team can you talk a little bit about that now I want to. Let everybody know he's he's are in with some heavy hitters and then some gang. An and your role in it and give us a little synopsis of this because I I. I feel like. 824 we know they make amazing film in the mind if you'd like from Oscar winning hit him around here and there. You know so talk a little bit about this project and your role and kind of you know. This very dim bill agencies back in the and. I. This is based on Rose Marie. Ten soldiers were charged rule monitoring and Indian. And it was led. Such as eggs them who had this ideology that in order news. You know get through. You know to the nineties in you know evil and that one million tires you know need to just kill a few civilians whom you know through isn't you know a few civilians and photos are Roger Goodman who was named to his team had this the idea of you know when it's said the country works them and gray and you know people of something great nasty scene. Asking all of this unfolded and seen them based news motors. And in overseas the name won't T entry. This may be those that he Sargent Barbara whose and improvements and senior and heat. Sees Deke says someone gets its. You know and you know. He understands. You know and monogamy and we. He has a hard time. That may I love the idea that you know you're really beginning to see something that is very specific and also. You know it's it's it's really brings something light that I feel like we oftentimes gloss over we we understand that these things exist we understand these stories are out there. We need more of these near to this. So in addition to that not to let not even light when a couple weeks away you have another amazing down that's coming out yes. Us and Europe called dying with you limit awareness. It's it's about the shiny name memorable two kids Conn illegal little. I regret my whole summer when designing. And writer Erica I think you did aidid's is that I think quite catch. OK so let's let's talk about that this is from what about his as a sequel to do this show hanging yes called doctors aren't doctors sleep right. And you know you play I guess what sort of left father might character too young girl on this I don't get it all away because I want you kind of elaborate a little bit more about your role and where does this film actually picks up. Like when an arm his character. Dan is homegrown yes so topple that place is where this BR and what's going on. Are now where in present day Danny Torrance. You remember the young kids would attract. Mutual grownup and he's in Lamotte has the same problems as on the was causes in. And the note homeless sign in. And today is a group. Oh. You want kind of Doug children and ingesting signing an immediate. And is believed in Stephen King in his book is the sign in his opening that every single one of us have as children and older we get in this is. Through. Pressure handled through medication and things that happen to us is older we get at this and that's why these would treat no led by Rebecca I guess that she's amazing and today chastened the children and my child. Empress known he's one has extremely. Men's side it's. As he somehow Democrat. Neck and you immigrated here and undated trumpet might do its own and the united. I'm giving it an argument in renewing its yet to block is a must it's Gary. As long. I'm not really great in horror here. And so. Yet I think whoever is great with horror is not least in the eyes. And you've already seen it so where it will wait a year now that you seen it to have. In Xenia NASA yet as of that I'm gonna see it. We've got a premier in Tuesday's. Museum and yet are offering free products to me Taylor they offer gathering. I mean yes means yes. How you got that I pitched into. None and you know. How you and I definitely yeah I did little bit. You don't know if that one guy like I'm afraid I have. Not go in that's well I'm afraid to give everyone disclaim month. Can Houston. I respect that and they and it isn't all that you do had then. HBO upcoming epic science fiction drama of the members earnings solve all of it about that amount to much about that you've got to got a. Yes though it was started Sheehan on that and its. It's just Sweden brilliant mind of just need an he's creating this new huge world. It's kind of is gonna take over the game occurs slow and you know age group and everything minded it. It's is not an IDC reform and it's epic in a way that he crosses all kinds zone is period. How is notified about an end in the way in its huge load would need brilliant current news and just Wheaton. He's a crazy scientist in his mind his work season. Wondrous and Cole left field ways that you have makes this well you know and yet is she becoming. On time we it was the and Keith of any what you're. After an adult and induct took her issue cousins. And yet read us with. Well that's. That's just a good enough tease I am very sad about them Bayside but I projects of course November 1 Bergen CU in Harry an. Epic film which everywhere need to check out. The air revote in now Malone name. Leslie old in this bill and wouldn't announce Callaway club eaten our peers. I mean. Heavy hitters and now I'm Casey lemons and keys you lemons in our inner. So if that's none of reason to need one more. Zachary. Mobile O even if found please check him out as. Can't wait for November 1 come about and I can't we probably other may have been coming to new disease of the demand altogether. US thank you so much attendees are coming by ABC rated talk to me Cannes lions. I know but please make sure you check out hairy and of course this amazing men Akron.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.