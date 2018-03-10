Transcript for Alicia Keys talks raising 'one big beautiful' family

message about co-parenting from singer Alicia keys, her husband swizz beatz and his ex-wife mashonda opening up about how they make book "Blend" and talked to them about a journey to peace with themselves and each other. This is life today for mashonda tiffere, her ex-husband music producer swizz beatz and swizz's wife Alicia keys. You guys have gotten to that point where you have recognized mistakes. Yeah. You cleared that hurdle. You have this blended family which is amazing to see. We love each other. I mean, we hang out with each other. We go to dinner together. We're doing Thanksgiving. We're doing the holidays. It is a beautiful partnership. You know, and that is really, really special. Very, very proud of that. It's a real thing and it's possible. Reporter: But bringing their families together didn't happen overnight. After a painful divorce mashonda and swizz who share their son 11 weren't getting along. Wanted to know why I couldn't see him at his dad's and why his dad couldn't see his bedroom at our house. We've got to do better. We have to figure this out and even if we don't want to for ourselves right now, we have to do it for him because he doesn't deserve this. Reporter: Now in her new book "Blend" with the foreword by Alicia she's learned what she's learned about the journey. Well, mashonda called you and said I have this idea about a book. What went through your mind? I thought it was a very positive step forward. Being that there was a lot of misunderstandings in the beginning with our communication and when she came with the idea it was like, wow, you know, if people can see where we came from to where we're at now, we thought that it would benefit a lot of families and a lot of different people in similar situations. What people don't see and I understand, you know, they see us here now loving each other, co-existing and getting along but there's a whole middle that they didn't see and that's where we all put the work if on ourselves individually. We worked on our relationship. We healed. We healed our children. We gave them an opportunity to see us growing and that's the real blend. That healing is -- it's the first step to blending. We would be around a table, you know, and it would be the three of us and we would set ground rules like just allowing everybody to have a moment to speak and not interrupting each other, really praying before we started so that we can create beautiful energy between us. Reporter: A turning point in their relationship when michanda invited Alicia to Kassim's 6th birthday party. That was a pivotal moment. We had already been doing a lot of the work as far as communicating and really consciously trying to get to a new level of humanity with each other, so by the time that was transpiring we were in a really great place and I felt like, you know, I really -- I want Alicia to be here and not only did she come but she stayed until the end of the party and that moment was our first time really hanging out together as a family. And our son saw that and his eyes -- you could just see because for the first time he was like, wow, they're all together. When families don't blend and there's a child involved, you know, as men we always look for the way out and we being honest, oh, well, you know, she's not letting me see the kid. I won't see him then, we just take our personal experiences with the mom and use that as an excuse not to see our child and I think that is the wrong way for the fellas to think. But when you actually put the work in and put the time into blend, you know, the child wins. And you as a father win and the mom and the bonus mom win as well so everybody wins. Blended process, does it ever stop or something you have to constantly be conscious of. It can't ever stop because our children are growing. They'll have graduations and weddings and have children and so it's a continual flow. We're partners. Yeah. Really, we're life partners. I remember one day mashonda said to me, you know, we're going to be grandparents together. Yeah. And I was like, wow. We're going to share -- I mean, people don't think that far ahead. We're going to share grandbabies. It's that real. It gives me chills right now and it just -- it makes so much sense, it's so beautiful. Each of you, one word to describe your blended family. Glow. My inspiration. Victorious. Yes! As was said. It was incredible to sit down with them and Alicia is called umi by Kassim because he was calling her stepmom economy. My own kids started calling me stepmom economy. They don't use the word step. Everyone is umi which is arabic for mom. It's nice. And a nice way -- no step this or any of that. They really have put in the work on themselves to get to the point where they can work with each other. That is really inspirational. Putting the kids first. Putting the kids first. I mean, not easy. But they're open about how hard it was. It's so great to hear each of their own perspective because they each have a different take on how this is all -- Each coming to it from a different way and I think for a lot of people we're taught it's supposed to be taught and not get along with your ex partner. Great example. Great example and it's a great book. It is "Blend" available everywhere right now. Make sure you pick it up and

