We have a great guest to bring out to the table. She's an actress starring in the highly anticipated holiday blockbuster "Aquaman." Please welcome amber heard. ?????? Thank you for coming. Hi. How are you? Well. Thank you. Mwah. Hi, stranger. Hi. How are you? Great. Good to see you. There you go. You guys knew each other from "Magic Mike." I know. He signed a football for me. Did he? I signed a lipstick for you. I brought it with me to the green room so you know. That's a fair trade. You're welcome. You can use that like I can use a football. Lara and I are loving this. Getting some dirt. Yeah, but we were in a movie together but we didn't have any scenes together. Did you stay on set and watch when Michael had his scenes. I had already left. He probably wouldn't be able to see right now. I would have blinded her. But you know, amber, it's around christmastime. We're in a holiday mood here and I'm just curious, do you have any holiday plans? I do. My little sister is having a baby. Whitney is having a baby. Auntie. We're all getting together's we'll be together to welcome the newest member of the family. That's really exciting. Congratulations. Are you going to give her a book because we know how much you love to read that even on the set they had to make little -- hide little places for you to put the book and did your co-star who was here, Jason, we heard he pranked you because of the books? What did he do? Yes, I love Jason, you know, we had so much fun together. I can see why. He's the best. He is allergic to being ignored. Being ignored. I am a bookworm. I love to read so whenever there is a break on set I like to read. And so he quickly learned -- he adopted this method of ripping out the pains of my book so I would pay attention to him and it would drive me crazy because I'd have 30 pages left and it would be gone. That's actually cruel. Yeah, especially if you're suspended in air and you have to -- you know -- Where would they hide the book, in the green screen. I would have to drop it between takes 30 feet in the air suspended on wires during these large setups and somebody would rush in and throw my book up at me and I would feel so bad someone was going out of their way to do it so I was like, no, it's okay and they could tell I was going crazy and so wardrobe built me a book bag. Made my a book bag built out of -- That's so sweet. Out of the green screen material so I could sling it over me and then I would just like bring it around and pull out my book. It was made out -- That's a good crew. That's a great crew. An example of how important the crew is. Yes. Even though Jason played these pranks on you, it looks like you had a great time on set and saw something -- a little dancing in the makeup trailer. Uh-huh. He taught me the haka. The haka. Yeah. It looks -- Very powerful. I just fake it like all dancing. So he was just here. He's so delightful, number one -- What did he break? Hearts. Oh, okay. Nicely done. He talked a lot about the costumes which are hard to ignore and said they were tricky but made his pretty easy to get in and out of. Yours we heard was so hard to sit down they had to ago mate you not only with a book bag but with something else so you could get off your feet. Yeah, for the first six months I couldn't -- you know, all of these are works in progress, you know, we're doing all this stuff for the first time and so it's a real feat of engineering so for the first six months I couldn't sit down. What? That would be a problem. You know, in our really short workdays of like 16, 17 hours but I can lean so they built me a leaning board for my break. I would lean against the leaning board. I wish we had a picture of that. Very busy with the bag and the leaning board and everything. I know. You know what, this film is so highly entertaining, exciting. Yes. Brilliant. The writing, the love story, all of that and we'll show you a little bit of "Aquaman" right now. Your half brother is about to declare war on the surface world. Billions will die. We must stop him. And how do you propose we do that? You are the first born son of queen Atlanta, the only way to stop this war is for you to take your rightful place as king. Trust me, I am no king. Watching it, I can't imagine anybody else playing that role but you almost hesitated in the beginning about taking it but thankfully you changed your mind. Why? Because Zack Snyder who cast "Justice league," the first where we introduce my character, he said, you know, I went, um, did you -- maybe like call the wrong -- is there another actress called amber -- definitely called the wrong person because this is just not for me. I thought superhero movies, comic book movie, didn't think there was a lot -- was very aligned with what I stand for, what kind of things I'm interested in and he's like, no, no, this is a different kind of character. She's a real, you know -- Yes. Bad ass like check her out. This is no damsel in distress and I read the comic and I was like, yeah. And I took my kids to see it, my girls and you're right, you are no damsel in distress. I am not messing with you. Great role model. Now is the time for it. Amber, always good to see you. I look forward to my lipstick signed in my office in the back. Can I ask her one thing? The Orange ribbon that you're wearing. May hair is in the way. So I wear the Orange in support of the u.n.'s international campaign for the elimination of violence against women. Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you for -- No, thank you. "Aquaman" is in theaters on December 21st. Make sure you go check it out. Amber heard, it is so good.

