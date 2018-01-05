Transcript for Ashley Judd explains why she's suing Weinstein

We'll continue with that ABC news exclusive. Actress Ashley Judd sitting down with Amy opening up about her decision to sue Harvey Weinstein over alleged sexual harassment. Amy, you spoke with her there in L.A. And she claims that Weinstein sabotaged her career after she resisted his advances. Good morning. Reporter: That's exactly right, robin. Good morning to you. It's been nearly seven months since Ashley Judd first claimed Harvey Weinstein cornered her in that L.A. Hotel room 20 years ago asking her for a massage and watch him in the shower. According to her account, that certainly triggered the me too movement and time's up movement and that helped prompt more than 80 women to come forward with accusations against him and his alleged predatory behavior but this morning, Judd says she is still not done holding him accountable. I lost career opportunities, I lost money. I lost status and prestige as a direct result of having been sexually harassed and rebuffing the sexual harassment. This morning Ashley Judd filing suit against Harvey Weinstein. The actress alleging in her complaint he torpedoed her career by retaliating against her and that he smeared her name and reputation by telling "The lord of the rings" director Peter Jackson and producer Fran Walsh she was a nightmare to work with, that she should be avoided at all costs, comments that cost her a role in that franchise. You are filing this lawsuit against him. Why now and what do you want? So, what I want is for Mr. Weinstein to be held accountable for his illegal conduct. I was on such a roll, you know, my career opportunities after having been defamed by Harvey Weinstein were significantly diminished. Reporter: In an interview last December Jackson said Judd was removed from his casting list as a direct result of the comments Weinstein studio said about her. It was very likely a smear campaign in full swing. What was your reaction when you heard him say those words out loud and publicly. You know, I felt I'm going to get upset bit. It's very upsetting. It was a special time to be invited into their offices and I was really shown what was going on behind the scenes creatively and then all of a sudden mysteriously we never heard back. You thought you were going to be used in this franchise. I was being invited to consider which of the two roles I preferred. Enaall of a sudden, poof. It was just poof. We never heard anything back. I was being maligned and defamed. Because I stood up for myself and I said, no, you may not give me a massage. No, I will not watch you take a shower. On one hand you had to feel vindicated. On the other incredibly sad. I felt very sad for the self I was because I knew something was wrong and didn't know what and now we know what was being said that raid to that radio silence. That you were difficult to work with. I'm perfectly imperfect. You know, I'm not the most cheer other morning person that was ever born. I can certainly give you that about myself. But I have confidence in my professional integrity. Reporter: Representatives for Harvey telling ABC news the most basic investigation of the facts will reveal that Mr. Weinstein neither defamed Ms. Judd nor ever interfered with Ms. Judd's career and instead not only championed her work but repeatedly approved her casting for two of his movies over the next decade. Judd's attorney says the evidence is clear. When someone defames and lies about someone's business and livelihood it's a particularly clear case of damages. Reporter: Judd says she's not just taking action for herself. The ultimate goal is for safe and equal workplaces and for economic damage to women's careers in particular to end and for the threat and action of retaliation to end. We all experience that and it is illegal behavior. Do you imagine the Ashley Judd from 1997 seeing this today right now? It's a powerful thought. It's wonderful to be able to take a stand on behalf of the younger self that I was. Reporter: As one of the faces of the time's up movement Judd says she will donate any money she receives from this lawsuit to its legal defense fund for other victims of sexual misconduct. Harvey Weinstein's team has repeatedly said any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Robin, guys, back to you. Thank you very much. Safe travels back home. We'll bring back our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. Does she have a good case. Even if you assume everything she's saying is true, it's still a tough many case. Statute of limitations, stuff happened in the late 1990s, she's basically saying there is Ang exception to the statute of limitation when you wouldn't have been able to discover something until later. And she's saying I didn't know he said these things about me until December of 2017. That is still a challenge particularly for example with regard to the sexual harassment claim because of course she did know it had happened to her in the 1990s but then there are also potentially substantive changes as well. Let's say she can win on the statute of limitations. Does she have a strong defamation case? That's the strongest because she can say based on the statute of limitations I didn't even know he said these things about me. Oh, my goodness, I learned that he said these things and so I sued within a very short period of time once I learned. The problem with the defamation claim. He made comments like nightmare to work. That's an opinion. That's not necessarily a fact. You have to say -- they're going to have to prove he said it and even if he said it, that it wasn't his opinion, but that it was a statement of fact. So their better argument is, for example, to say that he said there were bad experiences, that sounds more factual than I thought she was difficult. But, again, still tough. So what does it mean for others who may be looking to follow suit? There are going to be statute of limitation challenges with regard to these cases that happened a long time ago. Thanks. George. Coming up new clues about the

