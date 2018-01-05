Transcript for Booted 'DWTS' couples speak out on 'GMA'

Now to that big night on "Dancing with the stars." The athletes were showing off their stuffer during the premiere but there was a double elimination and they sent home Jamie Anderson and her partner artem and Johnny Damon and his partner Emma and all join us live from L.A. Good morning, everybody. Good morning. Good morning. I know it's tough. You are the first ones -- I know it's turf but at least you all have each other. Johnny -- Yes. Johnny, you won two world seriess. We're in it together. You're all together. Just having this experience together but, Johnny, you won two world series ring, how does this compare to that? I have been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, so it kind of feels like that, you know, it's a gut check. I mean, it stinks but -- Yeah. Everybody brought their "A" game yesterday. You can't be too disappointed like kids, you have to watch it and now they're saying, yeah, yay, when is daddy going to get home so I'll be home soon, kids. Ah. You know what, that's how to make lemon into lemonade. A great way to do it. Jamie, you won the gold -- you're a gold medalist, Jamie. You didn't seem happy with your performance yesterday. What would you have done differently? I'm not sure. I think just like everything -- you can always find room for improvement just like with the feetwork, holding my head up just like being a performer, I've never really danced so the whole thing was very new to me. And Emma -- You did awesome. I gave it my all. Artem was a great teacher, coach or whatever you call it, I don't know and it was really fun like from where I started two weeks ago to being able to perform last night, like I'm really proud of myself. It does suck to get sent home first, but I'm kind of excited to go to the mountains, sorry. And shred. Hug a tree. Go back to the trees. Amusing. It's a tough competition. This dancing is very hard and it's so different from the sport of which you both are known for so I take my hat off to you because it's a very tough thing to just get out there and do, so everyone who is in this competition, I applaud so it's not an easy thing to do. Even though you are great in sports. That doesn't necessarily make this easy for you, Emma, you and Sasha got married. You went from the honeymoon straight to the ballroom and both were in the bottom three. He was saved last night so how difficult was it competing against your newlywed husband? Well, being in the bottom three with Sasha yesterday was devastating for me because instantly you know this isn't going to end well and I just love competing with him. It feels different because I'm on both teams so I've got me and Johnny but also an sash that and Tonya's team and thought they were amazing and he's such a an incredible teacher. I don't think people get to see him shine as much as I do. He's absolutely amazing. I really hope that he goes all the way. I'm backing him. I'm his biggest fan basically and glowing as a newlywed. It's just the most amazing month so far. As you should be. We have's run out of time, you guys but thank you very much.

