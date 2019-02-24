Fresh off her Oscars win, Regina King talks about about what her mom means to her

King took home her first Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk."
0:40 | 02/24/19

Fresh off her Oscars win, Regina King talks about about what her mom means to her
Sweet moment here your mom talking about her speech again she must EU vibrating. Again and by agreeing to you hear this. That's her I mean what she'd done for you. You can't they didn't work and I think most of us when it comes our mothers it's hard to take into awareness. You can not it's. Want to you can quantify cute. Keep pretty in one. Eats. Easton gates. And burned grow ever changing. Ever it but it's always happy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

