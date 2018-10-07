Transcript for George Clooney released from the hospital after motorcycle accident, rep says

Actor George Clooney has been released from a hospital in Italy after a motor scooter accident the 57 year old actor was a reportedly heading to a film set on the island of sword Kenya. Today when a car hit his motorbike police say Clooney did not suffer any serious injuries when he spokesman says the actors recovering. At his home and will be fine when he's reportedly filming a TV miniseries adapted from the novel catch when you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.