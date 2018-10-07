George Clooney released from the hospital after motorcycle accident, rep says

Clooney, 57, was leaving his hotel in Costa Corallina and headed to the set of "Catch-22," a television adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel, on Tuesday when his moped crashed into a station wagon.
George Clooney released from the hospital after motorcycle accident, rep says
Actor George Clooney has been released from a hospital in Italy after a motor scooter accident the 57 year old actor was a reportedly heading to a film set on the island of sword Kenya. Today when a car hit his motorbike police say Clooney did not suffer any serious injuries when he spokesman says the actors recovering. At his home and will be fine when he's reportedly filming a TV miniseries adapted from the novel catch when you.

