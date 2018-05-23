Girls ask Dr. Mae Jemison about space

More
Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American female to go into space, explains why she wanted to go and what infinity is really like
1:51 | 05/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Girls ask Dr. Mae Jemison about space

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55369699,"title":"Girls ask Dr. Mae Jemison about space","duration":"1:51","description":"Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American female to go into space, explains why she wanted to go and what infinity is really like","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/girls-dr-mae-jemison-space-55369699","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.