Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Ellie Kemper says she would shop online while filming 'The Office'

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. As we head into flu season there's a new study about keeping. Germs away so this is an interesting study Robin was done in Spain toddlers basically in daycare setting divided them up into groups that you soap and water alcohol based hand sanitized as and then a third group that just did their own thing and followed them over that season for respiratory infections guess who came out the winner the hand sanitize or. I wanna be crystal clear they are both important they both work and very very important rather we can't forget about that dreaded Nora virus that is not killed by alcohol based hand sanitizing of some of that's going through your school your job your home. You have to use open. We remember you of course the office address. Instead you just acting when you were there at the deaths now heat computers work adapt to the Internet I purchased a lot of items I'm the I ordered my tight end at pick up on how I mean a lot of USANA that I could. Change the name he Rivera why not why not send that the DNA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.