Transcript for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

It's time for "Pop news." Diane Macedo not scarred by yesterday. Willing to come back. I am back, and I am back with breaking "Pop news" this morning. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged. A-Rod shared the news on an Instagram post showing j-lo rocking an enormous diamond ring. What? The caption -- Is that a Lego? That is outside of your price point. The caption, she said yes. The post came hours after A-Rod shared an Instagram story saying, a soul mate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A-Rod gave her an a-rock. Well done. You could have given that to me and let me say it. Come on. Should have done that. You delivered it much better. So avocado toast is all the rage and you can get it on wheat, white, rye and now you can get it on your sneakers. Saucony shadow's new sneaker is made with brown leather and with the company called green smashed avocado textured suede, and speckle on the collar lining. The company claims it's everything you avo wanted. Take that, whit Johnson. The sneakers are sold out by the way. I liked a-rock better. Nothing says yummy like avocado toast. Well, I'm an avod fan of this next video. Check this out. Inspiration for your Sunday morning. This guy in Melbourne, Australia, couldn't notice this pigeon bopping to this street performer's rendition of "Blurred lines." Check it out. ?????? Get out. This street performer says the pigeon hung around for 3 1/2 hours, dancing the whole time. That's incredible. Performing for the whole 3 1/2 hours as well? With the dancing pigeon. Did the pigeon leave a tip? I think he might have to split the tip with the pigeon actually. Part of the performance. Finally, how about some music-inspired stuff? Wlas to pay toe chips is out with a new lineup that apparently corresponds to different genres of music. The company says the kettle cooked beer cheese flavor is inspired by classic rock. Think beer and cheese soup, but in potato chip form. The flaming hot dill pickle mix is apparently hip-hop inspired and wavy electric line and sea salt is supposed to invoke pop I like the hot dill pickle. Yeah. They're very sweet. The hot dill pickle is hot. Where is my avocado toast? Right there. You can eat an avocado, right? As a card-carrying member of the upper west side. I say good morning. Thank you for watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.