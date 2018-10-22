Transcript for Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the Kennedy Center

with "Pop news." We begin with Julia louis-dreyfus taking home a comedy honor over the weekend. She received the mark train prize at the Kennedy center, and of course, she took the opportunity to show off why she deserves it. Take a look. As a great fan of the work of mark train, I was so sorry when I recently learned he was dead. My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole twain family, especially the wonderful Shania. Timing is everything, right? She went on to talk, of course, about her much publicized breast cancer diagnosis, cracking a few jokes, but says in the end, cancer is not at all funny, but a big part of dealing with it has been finding the funny parts. I love seeing her resilience, and of course, laughing in the face of that diagnosis. Sharing her story. Superstar. Did you see the video of Paula Abdul from this weekend? That was insane. There is concern for the singer, dancer and former "American idol" judge. She was in Mississippi on Saturday. She moves towards the fans and she fell off the stage while singing her 1991 single "The promise of a new day." It was just a sudden fall. Concert Goers were screaming. Neither Paula nor her team have commented, but the person who posted the video said she just finished like a champ. We hope she is okay. You have to get checked out after a fall like that. Finally, something to smile about for Jamie Lee Curtis. She is on fire. She is. Yes. This was a historic opening for her horror film, "Halloween." Have you heard of this? The slasher reboot topped the box office with a massive $77.5 million debut. Jamie celebrated in a tweet and she calls this a boast post. I think she deserves all the glory here. Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead. It's the biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55, and the biggest October movie opening ever, and it's the biggest "Halloween" movie opening ever. #Winnersgetthingsdone. A humble brag, but she deserves it. So true. Noting of course, this is her best box office opening of her entire career at the age of 59. Jamie, do the happy dance. You killed it. That was awesome. As did you with "Pop news,"

