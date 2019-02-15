Transcript for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged

the fashion to the Pears and now Adrienne Bankert back with "Pop news." Thank you so much. Good morning to everybody. Good morning to our great audience. We begin with a big Valenti day surprise for Katy Perry. Fiveworks flying for the singer last night, it appears she and Orlando bloom are engaged. Yes. That's what we're going with. Perry taking to Instagram to show off her pink vintage engagement ring writing full bloom. Bloom posting the same photo on his page writing simply lifetimes. Earlier in the day Katy posted this of Orlando cuddling with their two dogs with the caption, will you be my teenage dream? Cute. So cute. Looks like it's naptime. It looks like he definitely delivered on that with that ring, a big congrats to the happy couple. And Katy will be with us in two weeks with her "American idol" judges ahead of the premiere. Fun. Yes. You can ask her all the questions. All right. Kim Kardashian also celebrating Valentine's day in a big way. Her husband Kanye west went all out enlisting the help of none other than smooth groove king Kenny G. ?????? this is what she found in her living room. Kenny G. Serenading her with freshly cut roses. Kim posting no big deal, Kenny G. In my living room. Happy Valentine's day. Best husband award to mine. A LE worried how Kenny will get out of the room. So far the video has been viewed over 9 million times. I will tell you , I just got back from the grammys just a few days ago and I interviewed Kenny G. And his sweet son on the red carpet and asked how he's had this long jefrt. There's nobody else like Kenny G. And he's so humble. Such a sweetheart. I did something similar to that but I couldn't get G., I got Kenny B. Thanks. He's a little off key. I have a feeling you could get Kenny G. Of all people. Finally, Michael, speaking of you, we have a little mention on one of our favorite game shows last night, "Jeopardy." Let's take a look. TV 1200. Michael Strahan hosts this rebooted game show. Eric? What is pyramid or the $25,000 pyramid. No. Eric got it Alex trebek said, no, no, no. Let's see if the other contestants know the right answer. Listen. Alex or Mitch? You added informa that made it incorrect. It's now the $100,000 pyramid. Inflation over the decade. You're right, George. Inflation. Six figure, big numbers. We go up. Paying off big. I'm giving away ABC's money. We went up. All right, all right.

