Transcript for Kobe Bryant's off-the-court legacy

Yes. Moving on now to our "Gma" cover story, we have much more on the life and legacy of kobe Bryant. We of course, know him as a giant on the court, but he also had such a huge impact off of it. Byron Pitts will join us with more on that side of kobe's story. Good morning, Byron. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Kobe Bryant was a once in a generation talent on the court, off the court and around the world. There are countless athletes who could sell shoes or shoot hoops around the world, but kobe Bryant was perhaps the most authentic superstar because kobe Bryant could also speak the language, several, in fact. Spanish, Italian, Chinese. Multi-lingual, multi-championships. Five in all, he took his game in high school to the game. He was, in fact, Lebron before Lebron, who even as a teenager played basketball like a grown He was 17 years old when he was drafted by the NBA, and even in his first year as a laker, he was a star. Showing this kind of self-confidence that you rarely saw in any young player. Reporter: With the style on the court and his stature off of it, he changed what it meant to be a global sportsman. Kobe retired in 2016. Mamba out. Reporter: In his retirement, kobe began his second act and called on that same intensity in business and the media world. He won an Oscar as a producer. My little 11-year-old Gianna goes, well, dad, you always tell us to go after our dreams. So man up. Reporter: Bryant more than a national treasure, but a respected athlete. Players from all sports paying homage. One of the basketball greats who came before him saying overnight, words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved kobe. He was like a little brother to me. He was also an amazing dad who took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. His death felt by other big names as well. I just don't have a lot to say. The news is just devastating. He was someone who inspired millions of fans. Reporter: President Obama tweeting, kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. Tom Brady, we miss you already, kobe. From a superstar to a successful he lived many lives and on many accounts, he lived it his way. For all he accomplished as an athlete, people who know him best say kobe Bryant was just hitting his sweet spot as a man as a father. Guys, back to you. Thank you, Byron. You talked to kobe so many times including back in 2015 with that fun lightning round. I talked with him. He was announcing his 20th and final year in the NBA. So I went to Philadelphia to speak with him, and it was enlightening to hear his one-word responses at the end of the interview. First word that comes to mind when you say these words. Okay. Basketball. Love. Los Angeles. Home. Retirement. Peace. And legacy. Wow. Wow's a good word. Wow. And I think he struggled with that because as Byron just alluded to, he was just getting started in many ways. Yeah. So he didn't want to look back. The true icons, it's not about looking back. It's about looking forward and that's what he was about. His work ethic was just -- Off the charts. We're going to switch gears

