Transcript for Legendary 'Jeopardy' host dishes on the 35th season

You know it. And here with the host of one of the most iconic game shows ever, "Jeopardy's" Alex trebek. That's right. Good morning, America. The show is celebrating its 35th season doing an all-star game tournament and great to have you here. Took you 35 years to get to the all-stars. We're doing it -- you forgot to mention one thing. This is not only an all-star tournament but all-star team tournament and you know how important it is to be part of a team because you feel a responsibility to the other members. You're not just a solo performer now. If you mess up, it affects your teammates. That puts a lot of pressure. Aaagh! You just put pressure on me thinking about that I feel like a kicker who needs to win the game right now. Little scared. The all-star tournament kicked off last night and we're going to get to that in a moment. I want to interview you and only the style that you can because we are doing it in "Jeopardy" style. Oh, all right. Yes, we are. There's only one category. There is only one category and it is called Alex trebek answers, yes, that is a category. All right. So we'll see how many we can get through. Okay, here we go, Alex, for $200 let's start with the celebrity who surprised you most. Who is cheech Marin? Correct. Why is that? Everybody had expectations having watched cheech and Chong. We figured cheech is going to show up, okay, Alex, you ready to play? And that was not the case at all. He was bright, very knowledgeable and he won his game. And he won. Yeah. Good competition. For $400 your least favorite contest haven't? Watson, the IBM computer. Watson, the IBM computer. No personality at all. Thought to save his soul. Great answer. For $600, the funniest contestant ever? New yorkers are going to love this because it's your guy, the New York bartender, Austin Rogers who is going to be in the tournament, he's one of the captains. One of the captains in the all-star tournament. He was a character. We've interviewed him a few times. Yes. Yeah, that's awesome. Okay. And for $800, "Jeopardy's" most difficult category? You'll love this one too. We had an entire category called football, but nobody rang in on, let alone come up with any kind of response. The entire category. That's easy money. Yeah. Football, America's sport. Yeah. Nobody rings in. It made all the headlines. I would have done well on that episode. I think so. And for $1,000 your first "Jeopardy" tournament. For years it has been the teen tournament but now I think it's going to be this all-star team competition. Because we're seeing the best of the best working together and it has an added element our regular shows do not have and that is it gives the viewers the ability to go behind the scenes and see what the strategy is, the captain is talking with the players and say, here's how we're going to handle it. You'll go first and we'll try to wager big in double jeopardy if we hit the daily doubles and final jeopardy if we're behind this is what we'll do. Be sure to watch the tournament. 18 all-stars, the first ever now through March the 5th. Check your local listings. The one and only, Alex trebek.

