Transcript for 'Tully' star admits 'I am not' a good babysitter in real life

Mackenzie Davis, she is starring with Charlize Theron in "Tully" that hits home for moms. Take a look. Hey, kiss good night. She'll be different in the morning. That's sweet. No, she will. She'll grow a little overnight. So will we. Hey, baby. Say good night. Oh, Mackenzie, thank you for joining me. I appreciate it. Thank you for having me. You and Charlize have incredible chemistry on the set. Thank you. You're like the modern day Mary Poppins in "Tully." It's very boring because she's very cool and fun and her and Jason and diablo worked together before so there was this whole great energy of friends getting back together and it was a lovely experience. You play a night nanny and have you ever been a baby-sitter in your life. I have. And you're a good baby-sitter. I am not. I don't know why I did that. I like the way you follow me on that. But, you know, I'll gif you a little test about baby-sitting. A little nanny trivia here. I'm going to give you a clue. I'm very competitive. She's famous for using a spoonful of sugar. Mary poll pins. His catchphrase is have mercy. Uncle Jesse. Uncle Jesse. She looks great with cake on her face -- Mrs. Doubtfire. You're so good. Her last is unforgettable and -- Fran Drescher. And the last one, he brought a baby to Vegas -- he brought a baby to Vegas in his part of the wolfpack. Ah. They told me I wouldn't get one. Baby Bjorn on the front going through Vegas. Ooh. What's his name. Sack galifianakis. "Hangover." She knows what she's taking about. If you need one, call her up. The movie is "Tully." It hits theaters tomorrow. Make sure you check out Mackenzie.

