Meet the Walt Disney World custodian who brings magic to guests with their water art

In addition to keeping the parks clean and tidy, Walt Disney World custodian Joel Hernandez Rodriguez spreads joy by drawing Disney characters on the pavement with his unique water artwork.

October 2, 2024

