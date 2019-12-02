Transcript for Miley Cyrus fills in for husband Liam Hemsworth at 'Isn't It Romantic' premiere

Good morning to you, guys. We begin with Miley cyrusng up for her man. When a trip to the hospital forced Liam Hemsworth to miss the premiere of his new movie "Isn't it romantic" his adoring wife was right there for him esenting on the pink carpet, stunning in that red Valentino gown alongen side rebel Wilson, Liam writing about his sick day, quote, lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me. Thanks for the support, babe. I hope everyone enjoys this movie. So it turns out "People" magazine is reporting that the actor is suffering from kidney stones, we wish you the best. That is not fun. And Miley posting about her man. It's hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial. And we wish -- Teamwork. Speedy recovery. Indeed. He was just here, what a nice man. Also in the news this morning, it's not a catch-22 for George Clooney but that is the name of his new series. The movie star back on TV for the first time since "E.R." With the new hulu drama "Catch-22" there he is in the first trailer for the limited series based on the classic 1961 novel, Clooney stars, directs and executive produces the six-parter. He says he doesn't care about the medium anymore. TV is doing great things and he obviously wants to be a part of it. "Catch-22" premieres may 17th on hulu. And Eddie Murphy is coming to America. Yes. The comedy legend who starred in the 1988 movie about a charming African prince who travels to New York to escape an arranged marriage is coming back in this untitled sequel. The script being written by "Black-ish" creator Ken that Barris so that feels pretty darn good to me. The remember also starred Arsenio hall and James Earl Jones and that grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. No word on co-stars this time around but this "Coming to America" sequel is coming to theaters in summer of 2020. A classic. And finally, ladder up, Garth brooks. He's joining the Pittsburgh pirates for spring training. This is the fourth training trip for Garth having spent a week in years past with the PADRES, the mets and the Kansas City Royals, brooks is hitting the field again to celebrate the 20th anniversary of pairing children with at least. He doesn't have great fielding, skill or batting skills. The only reason they let him on the feel is because he's famous and doing great things for kids. So far his charity has raised over $100 million. Thank you, Lara.

