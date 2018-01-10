Transcript for Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally talk 'The Greatest Love Story Ever Told'

Back here on "Gma," and you know our next guest as the stars of "Will & grace" and "Parks and rec," but they know each other as husband and wife. They have a brilliant new book out about their love story. Please welcome Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. Welcome. Hi. What a lovely couple. Mwah. Please. Please. I saw them when they came in on the elevator. You guys are just such in love. 15 years, wedding anniversary last month. Mm-hmm. In September. 15 years though. Yes. How are you going to celebrate? How did you celebrate? Well, Nick was working out of town and I surprised him. I crouched -- I sat on the lid of the toilet of his bathroom for 45 minutes until he came through the door of his hotel room. And what did you do for me? I was very excited. Well, I like to make things when I can for Megan, and there is a traditional list of materials for anniversary gifts. First anniversary is paper and so forth, and 15th anniversary is crystal. So we're fans of "The bachelor" television show. It's a popular TV show. The whole franchise. "Bachelor in paradise," right? Where is this going? Well, there is a super heroic character named crystal on that program. Contestant. And so she and her Paramore, a guy that goes by the name of the goose. Their couple name is glitter goose. They recorded a happy anniversary video for Megan. Come on. Y'all have to read this book. I mean it's back and forth. It is hilarious. It's heartfelt. When you first met which was 20 years ago, right? Well, 18 years of making out, 15 of marriage. Yes. Yeah. Well, even though you were main out, it wasn't kind of -- it wasn't love at first sight for either one of you. Let's be honest. It was for him. Deny it. Deny it. He can't deny it. You let your eyes do the talking. We met doing an equity waiver play in Los Angeles, and Nick was the only person who spoke to me the first day of rehearsal. He said, hello. This is going to be fun, and I said, wow. Thanks for talking to me, and then all the guys I dated up until that point had been, like, very, like, muscle-free androgynous, and basically gay guys then this came along and I was, like, what is this? I don't even know what it is. Now I get it. Okay. And so we started, you know, doing bits and cracking each other up. Cracking up. And before the grab I started thinking it was funny, and he was funny. Which is very sexy. Then I found it sexy. The two go hand in hand. Nick, when you were here just recently, it was so wonderful and he was just going on and on about you, and also about how -- also you have this two-week rule. Mm-hmm. That was instituted by you. Is that correct? Spend two weeks of the year together. No. We have never been apart for more than two weeks so that's our two-week rule. I think it's very helpful. Yep. Especially in our business where we have to travel all the time and our jobs, like, right now I'm doing a show out of town. So it goes into the negotiation of taking a job where we say, okay. I will come to Cincinnati to shoot your show, but I have to go home and see my wife at least every two weeks in the hopes -- Yeah. In the hopes? One day Megan promises me that we'll go all the way. Yeah. So -- Excuse me, sir. Don't push me. I'm sorry. He has got a lot of illustrated manuals that he has. He had to -- there is a big stack. He has only gotten through, like, a third of it so once he completes the reading -- I did love reading your book, and it is a love story. Thank you. We're going to really see how truly in love you are and how much you know one another. So we have these paddles, and you with your names on them -- We do paddles. Stop, stop. I'm just lob them up to you guys. And you will answer who best you think this fits. Who is a baby when they are sick? Y'all said each other. Who hogs most of the bed and why? Who hogs most of the bed? Oh, that's unanimous. Is that true? Who is most likely to cry when watching a movie? Is that true? Yeah. And he always says, this is stupid. Tears falling down. He is crying. Okay. This might -- this is a little controversial to ask this. Who is funnier? Oh. You can't decide that one. Even her answer was funnier. There is no contest. What has made it work? Well, I mean, you know, it's one thing to be in love and love someone and it's another thing to like them, and I just really like him. I -- I like listening to him talk. I think he is funny. I think he is interesting, and he's a great person. He is a great man. He is. Treats me like a queen, he does. So sweet. And you, Nick? What's been the key? Well, thank you. I had -- sorry. I can only take so much of that. It's starting to feel a little bit stupid. It's, you know, yeah. We're lucky that we found each other. We're two people who love to be together. I mean, it's -- it occurred to me yesterday, when we have time off we're very -- we're very cohabitable and we're codependent. We can spend time together without driving each other crazy, and so, you know, it's a relationship like any. We maintain it. We talk to each other. We make sure each other are okay. We help each other. And we like the same things. Similar world view. We like the same movies and television shows and jigsaw puzzles. I know. Y'all are lovely. You really are, and your book is as well, and I love the pictures too. You just -- the beginning of each chapter to see those two dressed up kind of -- Thank you. And I have to take credit for marrying the person who created all of those photos. I mean -- I don't like to toot my own horn that much. These are some of them. They let me design the book which was a big thrill for me. It's beautiful. I loved it. Thank you both. Thank you both, and "The greatest love story ever told"

