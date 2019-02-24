Rami Malek on Oscar win: 'We're longing for stories like this'

More
Rami Malek opened up in a heartfelt speech as he won the Oscar for best lead actor for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
0:59 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rami Malek on Oscar win: 'We're longing for stories like this'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61290486,"title":"Rami Malek on Oscar win: 'We're longing for stories like this'","duration":"0:59","description":"Rami Malek opened up in a heartfelt speech as he won the Oscar for best lead actor for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in \"Bohemian Rhapsody.\"","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/rami-malek-oscar-win-longing-stories-61290486","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.