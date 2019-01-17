Now Playing: Villanova beats Michigan for NCAA title

Now Playing: Potential 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris shares advice for young women

Now Playing: Sanjana Ramesh makes history during NCAA early signing period

Now Playing: Coast Guard paychecks held hostage by shutdown

Now Playing: Makers of popular Fortnite game reveal major security flaw

Now Playing: Air Force officer reunites with sons dressed as school mascot

Now Playing: Doctor accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of pain medication

Now Playing: 16-year-old cruise ship passenger dies after falling onto pier

Now Playing: Bodies found in graves possibly belong to missing couple: Police

Now Playing: City settles lawsuit for $2.3M after police officer kills teenager

Now Playing: U.S. man who died in Nairobi terror attack was a 9/11 survivor

Now Playing: In letter, Pelosi suggests Trump postpone State of the Union

Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly threatening to attack White House

Now Playing: Fog blamed for multi-vehicle accident on California freeway

Now Playing: Grammy winner says career 'launched' after singing on Jim Bakker's show

Now Playing: Remembering Tammy Faye Bakker's return to TV

Now Playing: Ted Koppel recalls iconic 1987 Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker 'Nightline' interview

Now Playing: 'Miracle on the Hudson' 10-year anniversary

Now Playing: Ohio's first medical marijuana dispensaries