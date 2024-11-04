Saquon Barkley’s reverse hurdle stuns Eagles fans

The Philadelphia Eagles running back was seen leaping backwards over a Jacksonville Jaguars player on Sunday. The Eagles beat the Jaguars 28-23.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live