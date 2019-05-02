Transcript for First look at season 8 of 'Dance Moms'

The new instant. Life changes completely and. Perkins lymphoma is extremely rare in the spinal column she has an aggressive tumor. You. Yeah cause emergency laser like. Laidlaw apparently it got so much worse you have done. Cancer. It's about determination. And power grid it's about controlling. Your destiny. Teaching and I need to get back to training children. My roots and attendees can trigger. Deadly. Enemy and soon. It was finished considered. Back AFDC day. Get those like straight. Own personal most and I have goals for the team I needed that first competition we need it may. The statement on. That stage it AL DC is back. Rooms resurrection. I'm means you. Only a life time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.