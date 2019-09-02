Transcript for First look at seating arrangements for the Grammy Awards

Window shopping. Do I have to talk? I want to go through the gift bag. Let's first let me get to business. We're starting things off with the gear up to the grammys. I will be flying out immediately after the show to Los Angeles. It's a who's who of the music world and now seeing where they will be sitting in the audience. We are told that drake will be sitting just in front of music legend quincy Jones. You see his face right there. Jennifer Lopez will be sitting front and center with cardi B and lady gaga will be next to mark Ronson and Katy Perry. Dolly parton and Chris Stapleton will be side by side just in front of Camila Cabello and bts so now you know if you were there who you'd be sitting by. But, again, very, very -- Glad they have the pictures to help people figure this all out. We forget what they look like. Quincy Jones, isn't the guy that has the big party every -- That's Clive Owens. Clive Davis. Clive Owens is an actor. One for three. Who is quincy Jones. Did you say that really? I didn't say who. I say who throws a party. I'm going to talk to you after the show. We'll have a little education session. Let's talk about the swag bags, okay. The grammy presenters and performers will be taking home available at the gift lounge run by distinctive assets and valued at nearly 40,000 bucks. The most expensive is a week long spa package for two worth almost $20,000. $20,000. I think that's what is in my hand. What? Nobody is going to notice if this little envelope goes away. Seven nights at the golden door. Ooh la la. Artwork, jewelry, clothing. Some items here. Everybody needs beauty products. We've got 3-d moisturizer. Hair dryers, doggie toys, back massager. Rob needs a doggie tool. You could end up with quincy at the -- Or Clive Owens. Or Clive. Clive Owen, whoever that is. Get ready for more "Kim possible." The award winning animated series undergoing a live action transformation for a Disney chapel original movie. Kim's a modern-day teen hero who balances high school whi saving the world from dangerous villains and the actress who plays her is ready to take on the role saying it will appeal to audiences old and new. Kids watching Disney channel now are going to love it but I also think the people who grew up on "Kim possible" can find something they love about it too. It's going to be very no taggic. There's a lot of hidden things and Easter eggs and stuff that was put in the show just for them. Y show was on about 2002 to 2007, I believe. So a lot of kids grew up with it. Now they're all grown up and "Kim possible"remieres next Friday on the Disney channel. Finally celebrating national pizza day. I can't think of a better pizza except for Dan. There's controversial -- I'll investigate the deep dish. You would? I'm not going to eat it -- You'll investigate it? So listen to this story. The Chicago pd threw down the gauntlet and tweeted this. How will you celebrate Chicago, H or old fashioned thin crust? Either choice beats New York style slices. They call it a pie. The NYPD chief of detectives dernot Shea said, trick question if it's not from New York, it's not pizza. Which is better? I love Chicago. Best hot dogs with the best pizza in New York. The sauce is so good. I'm double fisting. It melts in your mouth. You know what I I hope we invest in an oven here at "Good morning America" so we can warm up the pizza before you eat it. Cold pizza is best. You know what you should have, a chili dog. That's right. Dan with the final word. He wins. Dad jokes win. Adrienne, safe travels. See you tomorrow morning. Thanks, everybody, for watching.

