Transcript for The Spice Girls announce reunion tour

live with Diane and "Pop news." Great news this morning for spice girls fans. One word for you, people, reunion. It's happening. The group just announced a 2019 stadium tour and "The sun" newspaper released this. They are finally confirming those rumors that have been swirling for months, but there is a but. Victoria Beckham, posh spice will not be there, opting instead to focus on her fashion line. I know. It's a little bit of a bummer, but the rest of them are ready to go. Official dates and locations will be announced this afternoon. Tickets go on sale this weekend and they are expected to sell out. So George, get them early. I know you're very excited. This is super sweet. We're getting our first look at Gwyneth paltrow's first day. She and Brad falchuk tied the knot. Goop.com is sharing those photos. You see the happy couple just after the I dos. She is in a gorgeous Valentino gown, and there is her daughter, apple, aka her doppelganger. It was a small, but celebrity-packed affair. Just 70 people in attendance, but lots of friends and family, but they were super happy. Congratulations to the fal-trows. Speaking of happy couples, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are upping the ante on their hilarious feud. The "Deadpool" star posted a political ad mocking Jackman for his upcoming role as Gary hart in "The front runner," check it out. Hugh Jackman isn't his real name. It's Hugh Michael Jackman. Hugh Michael speaks with an accent, but he is from Milwaukee. He walked off the job of "Wolverine," adding to unemployment. Some of the ads for the midterms. Jackman responded by as he says, taking the high road. Thers picking up after his dog, and under the dog poop, there is a photo of Ryan Reynolds. The high road. Got to love those two though. They have a good time. And I like to see them upping the ante. I'm excited to see what's next. Be careful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.