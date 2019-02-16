Transcript for Star Wars: Episode XI wraps filming

I don't know. It's Adrienne. She will rock you. Going to go in central park -- That's how we're starting "Pop news" today. Guys, good morning. Happy Saturday. We're starting with word from director J.J. Abrams giving us a progress report on "Star wars: Episode IX." Abrams tweeting out it feels impossible but today wrapped photography on episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I'm forever indebted to you all. The tweet including stars Daisy Ridley, John boyega and Oscar Isaac in an embrace. Fans have been speculating what to expect from the latest installment anxiously awaiting a trailer not to mention an official name. It hits theaters December 20th. So, of course, all the fans will be getting ready. I'm very excited. Yes. More excitement off the charts for the upcoming "Frozen" sequel. Yes, the teaser trailer for "Frozen 2" was viewed almost $116.5 million times in the first 24 hours after its release. The biggest number ever for an animated trailer. It shows Elsa attempting to conquer some ferocious waves freezing over the ocean. What. There's also a scene where Elsa reunites with her sister Anna and olaf as they head into the forest to learn an ancient secret about their kingdom. I just got chills. The movie premieres November 22nd. It's amazing. I'm afraid to show it to my daughter. I think she'll actually explode. Spontaneously combust. Vaporize. If I start sitting "Let it go" it's over so we won't sing this morning but obviously we're all geeked out. Another upcoming movie "Long shot" getting buzz starring Charlize Theron who makes a bid for the oval office and become the nation's first female president. I would like to endorse you to be the next president of the United States. Oh, my god. You've been a great secretary. Of state. Which state again. All of them. Helping her in her efforts is a struggling journalist played by Seth rogen. It's a comedic love story that's been called a reverse "Pretty woman." That makes it even more interesting. It opens in theaters in may. Use your imagination. If I was running for president, I would definitely pick Seth rogen as my -- Yeah. As your adviser? An endorsement from Saul from "Breaking bad". Working the "Pineapple express." I also love that he's the one they used for -- There's that. He's a funny man. Let's do one more story. The talent show runs in the curry family, of course, Sonya curry mother to Steph curry at an event nailed an underhanded half shot half-court shot, forgive me. You see it. You see it. Underhanded half-court shot. Of course, she is married to Dell curry, I'm thinking it's rubbing off on her. Wow. Plus, she's amazingly stunning. That's your "Pop news," everybody. I feel like she's done that before.

