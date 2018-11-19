Transcript for Taron Egerton dishes on 'Robin Hood' live on 'GMA'

got taron Egerton here. He is starring in a modern twist on "Robin hood." Take a look. The more arrows you can hold, the more arrows you can fire. Shut up. You're not making it any easier, you know. Yes. Fight with stealth. Strike from the shadows. By the time they return fire, you're gone. What else you got? Looks good, action-packed. Before we -- you just got here, and you were telling me you got some dental action. I had to have a tooth pulled so I'm a little bit puffy, and sympathy. They're here for you. This is no joke, this movie. But it's also not the old "Robin hood." We're not talking tights and robin hood and the merry men here. Exactly. Green cloaks and stuff. Did you take your mom to the premiere, I hear? I always do. I always try to. She loves it. Is she a tough critic? She is. She is. But I need that. That's good. Our version of "Robin hood," is a gritty, modern, retelling of the superhero audience. You had to do some serious archery homework. I did. Did you get to bring one home every now and again and bring it in the backyard? I did, and I brought it on holiday with me to Hawaii. Is that TSA approved? I had to get the studio to fly it. Why does one need a bow and arrow on vacation in Hawaii? I was with any girlfriend and she wasn't impressed I was spending my time firing arrows. You got really good at it. Apparently so. I really enjoyed it. The guy who taught me, Lars Anderson can fire nine in five seconds. He is amazing. I didn't get that good, but I got fairly good. We had Jamie Foxx last week, and he had us in stitches. He is a hard act to follow. Did you get a lot of work done on the set? I mean, with him there, you're probably laughing a lot. I mean, for me, I'm from a small town in Wales, and Jamie is such a huge film star, you know. I still can't quite believe we're splitting the billing on this film, but in terms of working with him, he is just the kindest, most lovely guy, and I feel very honored to have -- to have been able to do it with him. You have another huge role coming up. I think we have got a side by side to give a hint. Let's see where it is. Oh yeah. Do you recognize that? Elton John. Uncanny. Yeah. The hat is functional. I shaved all my hair off after that. What about the hair? So for most of the movie, I use my own hair and we have thinned it out and shaved it up. It didn't look great, but it's awesome for the role. You have got a voice too. Thank you very much. Thank you so much.

