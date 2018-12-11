Transcript for Tell us what you want, what you really, really, want! Spice Girls are back on tour

We'll see you in just a little bit. Now some "Pop news." Thank you. I thought it would be a hard act to follow. We start with the spice girls and their reunion tour. They sold out in just minutes, and the group stopped by to chat on itv's Lorraine show. Is it girl power or woman power? It's more. It's people power. People power, equality, everything. It's all kind of inclusive now. We want to, you know, we're about equality and bringing everyone together. They added that they can hope to be the end to divisiveness. We're all in this together. They will not be stopping by the U.S. For their tour. Mel B. Said her dream is to take the girls on tour across America, but they all look so good that we need to have a little spice in our life. How about posh spice? Now graciously, she bowed out of the tour, but she was across the pond here in the United States attending the people's choice awards in L.A. And she shared a video of her last-minute touchups in the car on the way to the event, including a haircut in the car. That's trust right there, people. Her hairdresser is just making sure to get the trim in ahead of the awards show. She looks stunning as usual. She picked up the first ever fashion icon award. She said, what you achieve can be limitless, ending with, if you really, really want it. I believe. I believe. Okay, because finally, we love animal videos. Look at this. An unusual passenger waiting to get into a taxi. That's an alpaca. Squeezing into the backseat there, George. With the owner. Yep. That is the tiniest taxi first of all I have ever seen, but yeah. The alpaca knows how to travel this year. I will tell you there are alpacas everywhere, and I have all the selfies to prove it. I would have loved to see a selfie. Just come on in. Just sit down. He did.

