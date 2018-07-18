How Van Leeuwen's ice cream empire is making vegan flavors cool

More
Van Leeuwen's 'Planet Earth' sky blue ice cream has chunks of yummy matcha green Kettle Tea cake.
1:46 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Van Leeuwen's ice cream empire is making vegan flavors cool
Homer. Doctor yeah. Roberts. The impact. C. Also curtain. It's. Tell us artisan news. Oh. This.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56652869,"title":"How Van Leeuwen's ice cream empire is making vegan flavors cool","duration":"1:46","description":"Van Leeuwen's 'Planet Earth' sky blue ice cream has chunks of yummy matcha green Kettle Tea cake.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/van-leeuwens-ice-cream-empire-making-vegan-flavors-56652869","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.