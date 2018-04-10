Transcript for Actor David Boreanaz shows you how to make the best Philly cheesesteak

It's so nice to have you here. I'm throwing cheesesteaks at everybody. I want a cheesesteak. I have a question to ask you right here. You brought us philly cheesesteaks. Why cheesesteak? I'm a Philadelphia guy. I have to bring my love. I have to bring my spirit. What makes me laugh here in Philadelphia we don't need the stuff here. These plates are really going to do it. We don't need that stuff. I'm from Iowa. You can have the plates and the napkins. Usually we just dunk it in ketchup. You don't put cheese and you don't call it cheese. It's sauce. You have to cut the inside of the bread out. They call that inside out where you gut the roll. That sounds violent. You gut the roll and you put a little cheese whiz on it or provolone on it. Philly has always been very nice to me. They liked you, right? They liked me in philly, man. I got to say they have some good cheesesteaks. I'm eating mine like this because I'm making sure they didn't put something in mine there. Do you make these at home or just a takeout thing? I make these at home, for my little girl and my little boy who is now in Connecticut. I get the rib eye, slice it nice and thin, cook it up on the grill, get the onions going. The problem is the rolls. The rolls are really what makes the cheesesteak and out west we don't have the best rolls. Oh. So you kind of have to improvise a little bit and find some kind of a roll to use and Philadelphia, the east coast has got the bread. Every time I come here, I feel like I'm home. I don't eat a lot of bread, but I feel like I have a yeast infection when I go home. Jesus. Way too much bread going on. Every day. But I'm looking at you though. You brought us out cheesesteaks and you're talking about that. You're in incredible shape. I'm trying, man. I'm trying. In "Seal team," it looks like you have to be in incredible shape. So what is your training like for this? It's more mental. For me, I was really interested in how these guys tick and how they move and, you know, you're only as good as your weakest link. This is a team going into special operation people and what they do is they go after their target and they get it. Failure is not an option. I like to use a lot of sports metaphors in my life and you can understand this. So does Michael. You played for the giants, right? Don't push my buttons. So mentally, the stories and how they go in and, you know, get the job done because it is a job, and when they come back, what's sad is them trying to understand how to balance themselves back into society. Because they're going at 150% and they are all in, but when they come back, they're sitting around and quite honestly, they get bored. It's a boredom that sets in and they want that adrenaline rush. Yeah. But these guys, what they do is it's humbling. We don't know what they do. When we're in bed sleeping, these guys are getting their nods up in the battery checks and their guns and their boots ready and they go in and it's six guys going in and they do a lot of stuff. So we can sleep soundly. That's so much of why they do that. Yeah. It is very, very true. Yep. And what you are doing on the show is you pay great respect because you show all sides of that, and we have a look at a clip of you doing your work. Here is "Seal team." Jason, I lied. I'm sorry, but how is it so different from you misleading the doctor about the extent of your concussion? Sorry. That's a serious question, right? Dead serious. You lied to me. That's how. You're just going to keep on me for that. Someone died. Someone died. This is not about me punishing you. This is about me not trusting up. Big difference, right? It gets intense. We're glad that you have this show on TV to bring that to life. This is very important for people to know that. There is no special effects. There is no cut, like, hey, we're going to go back and do another scene. When I talk to them, it's the real deal and I'm humbled to have these people. We have hired some 100 veterans on our show, worked on our show. That's awesome. We're honored to have you. Thank you, man.

