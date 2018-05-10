Transcript for Carla Hall has your perfect recipe for fall

Please welcome our dear friend Carla hall. That's a different look. What's up? As if we needed you taller. What's going on? I decided a couple -- Don't take the helmet off. The skates are still on. I decided last weekend to get back into shape by roller blading. I've been skating since I was 6. Child, I went with no pads and no helmet. Wait until you see what happened. Do we have a video? Yes. That was last night. That was after I fell. This is half I got the helmet. I'm skating in front of my building back and forth. The doorman is look what's going on. Before that I was flying down the hill and I wiped out. Did you hurt yourself? Yeah, I did. You notice all the pads. One thing you don't hurt yourself doing is cooking. No, I don't. We do. So we need your help. Yes. So last week we did the corn broth. This is one of Carla's cooking corner stones. We took that and froze it so we could use it this week to make corn chowder. All over it. Chowder is a cool weather thing. It's a cold weather thing. We're tired of salads. It's time for soups. I love it. So we start out and we cook our bacon. I smell that. Half the bacon is just rendered and we take that out. That's the bacon we use in the chowder. Is this good? The other half is crispier so we use it as a garnish. Oh, it's a garnish. Don't put it back. I didn't know it was functioning. Thank you. Everything is measured. So you're going to go in with mirepoix. What's mirepoix? All the carrots, celery and onions. So that's a fancy word for ingredients. ??? I believe in mirepoix ??? So we get that going and put the garlic in here and the chilies. I can pour that. You can pour that. I want to get that brown. I'm not going to add the salt yet. When you caramelize the vegetables, there's the flavor. We're going to rock on and add salt and pepper. Add the cream. Is that heavy cream? Yes. If you want to do it dairy free, use almond milk. This is our frozen corn stock from last week. I hope it was your version Carla. Ours wasn't as good. You can use the cream corn or the milk from the corn. You're splashing me. One of the things you can use to you don't splash is pour the corn. I don't care if I get dirty in the Kish. Then we add all this and the bacon. All this is going to cook 20 to 30 minutes. All the flavors are going to meld. Let's take that off. I would do it, but I have on skates. After 20 to 30 minutes we have this beautiful base, all of these flavors. So you have this, right? Look at this. Look at that. The potatoes are really tender, the carrots and everything. Now we add the corn. Five minutes before you serve it you add the corn. Why do you wait for the corn? You still want that beautiful texture. You know the crunch. Yes. You don't want it too soggy. The thyme goes in there. It's thyme. So let's taste. You always taste your food. This is my favorite part. I'm really good at it. It doesn't need anything. That's on point. Isn't that on point? 