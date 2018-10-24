Transcript for Carla Hall talks soul food in Times Square

It's called "Carla hall soul food." It's out now. Please welcome Carla hall. Look at us. I'm loving this. We're loving your new book. Congratulations. Thank you so much. It's like birthing this baby that's been inside of me for two years. That's practically an elephant baby. It's called "Carla hall's soul food." It's out right now. You've been using this hashtag what soul food means to me. Yes. What does soul food mean to you? It's the food of my ancestors. It's ox tails and all these greens wonderful vegetables. Everything I had for Sunday super at my grandmother's house, but also what was in her garden. Oh, yeah. It's nostalgic too. Yes. If I asked you what does soul food mean to you, what would you say? What feeds my soul. It's family. It's my mom. She has a great homemade spaghetti sauce. It's not really soul food. It's your soul food. I like collard greens and yams and ribs. My mama -- I used to say you put your foot in that. Not literally, she didn't put her foot in it. But it was delicious. It's coming with love. That's what soul food means to me. Tell us about the soul food you brought today. Today I did molasses baked chicken wings. Yes. Right? We get into the game season where you have people over. Taste that. Get in there. Right? They're all sticky and you get your hands in it. I'm gonna start eating -- Oh, man that's good. Then I have a Carmel cake. Come on. Then we have a yellow take that you just pour this Carmel over the cake. Our audience really likes that. I'm just sayin' there should be music playing. Hit the music. I want to try that. You and I were talking about I'm not great in the kitchen so I asked Carla could I make these recipes. She's like there are recipes. She doesn't make a chef's cookbook. She makes one for people like me. I promised I'm going to make shg and I'm going to post it, but I believe it. I'll come over and try it. Let's do it at your house. Your kitchen is better. Any time you want. Halloween is coming up. You're a fan of costumes. You wore some incredible costumes over the where. What's your favorite one? My favorite one is when I was urkel. I remember that. Did I do that? You were a good urkel. You can't tell which one I am. I couldn't. That's good. You gotta get the arms up. Were you an urkel fan? I was an urkel fan. I was that kid falling. I've seen you fall. I believe that now. I fall a lot. I fall very well. Just being clumsy, but I owned it. That was totally my vibe. I was a nerd as a kid. Those are the best people. Jaleel white is a good friend of mine. You're friends with urkel? He hates that. Doesn't he hate that. I never look at him and go did I do that? That's off limits. To the friendship. It is funny to see him now. I'm like you. I grew up watching that show and I'm a big, big fan. I love that. I'm a huge fan. What are you doing this year? Can you top it? No. This year I'm on the Halloween baking championship. I've been dressing up every Monday. I'm going to post something from that show. I did it already

