Transcript for 2 'GMA Day' audience members face off in 'The Checkout' game to win big money!

The holidays are just around the corner and thanks to our sponsor Aldi, we're going to give you the tips for one-stop shopping on the holiday essentials. You will save so much money on groceries that you can splurge on the other things on your wish list. To show you the great ways to save, we're going to play a game called "The checkout." That's right. Two audience members are going to compete to guess the price of Aldi products and recipes. Here are our audience members, Carrie from Georgia and Linda from New York City. Okay, ladies. Okay, guys. So we have three stations set up for you here today, and I'll tell you a little bit about the products on the table and you have to guess the price of each product, and whoever guesses the price closer wins the round. Whoever wins the most rounds wins the game. Okay. You guys ready? And audience, you can help them, okay? Let's go. Feel free to scream out. Treat it like "The price is right." Okay. We have 24 baked bites. You will need 2 packages of crescent rolls which are 89 cents at Aldi. We shopped these at another store and they were about $42.09. What do you think it costs to buy all these ingredients? Okay. Carrie, what do you think? $37 for Carrie. Linda, what do you have? Linda? $32.50. Oh. $25.34. All right, Linda. Okay. So this -- at this station, we have got the 4.6 stand mixer. Perfect for bake parties. All these stand mixers features five speeds and you can use it as a hand mixer. How much do you think this costs? $89? All right, Carrie. What do you say, Carrie? $70. Linda. $97.02. Okay. Okay. We have a tie. It's coming down to the last item. Okay. We have this bottle of prosecco. No holiday is complete without a little bubbly. How much do you think this costs? All right. It's for all the marbles. Carrie, what do you have? $10. Linda, $13. The winner -- Come over here. Come on up. Come here. Good job. Good job. Tell them what they have done. You did a great job. Okay. Here's what I'm going to do. Since you -- thank you guys so much for being here, helping us out, and Carrie, you're going home with a $500 gift card. But Linda, you're going home with a $100 gift card from Aldi, and the audience really helped you guys, didn't they? Yes. Because of that, you're all going home with $100 gift cards

