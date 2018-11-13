Transcript for Hugh Jackman and Jason Reitman talk new movie 'The Frontrunner'

One of our next guests is an award winning director and the other is not so bad. You know him from "X men" and "The greatest showman." Now he's portraying senator Gary hart in "Front runner." Let's look at a clip. People are sacrificing for you. Should I sacrifice my privacy and self respect? It won't be just me that gets dragged down. None of these kids will run another campaign where some candidate doesn't have to account with who comes and goes from their bedroom. That's just the beginning. Everybody give it up for director Jason Reitman and Hugh Jackman. ?????? So good to see you. Good to see you, man. Hi. The giants won. They won a game. So exciting. Good to see you both, man. Good day. Good day, I like that. Good day, mate. Good day, mate. You like my accent? It's pretty good. He's just being nice. No one ever likes my accents. Before we get started, I want to ask you about Stan Lee. We talked about him earlier. What did he mean to you? Stan was a genius. I didn't read comics growing up. I wish I had. I came to discover them obviously later in life. I realize that Stan made a difference in so many people's lives. Creative genius, thought outside the box, created these incredible worlds and stories and changed the game. The first black super hero, women. What he was doing in the '60s -- "X men" was about martin Luther king and Malcolm X. These things he was creating through mass entertainment changed the world. My love and prayers go out to his family and the legions of fans and profound gratitude for what he's given us. He held on to that imagination during his lifetime. And he still had that twinkle. He was in his late 80s when I met him. He was at comicon and he was a god at comicon. He had that twinkle in his eye. For me life is about curiosity and these people that don't get old, they just get more curious and Stan is one of them. So rare. Speaking of growing older or staying younger -- I love this. Keep it coming. I feel so young right now. Older and younger. Don't read into the hand gesture. I understand there was a shared birthday. You both had birthdays. Yeah, different birthday. Not the same candle count. One of you turned 5-0. Who's counting? No one's counting. 50! 50, but looks 30. We only call out numbers when they're redefining the age. You're younger. Considerably. Would you like to give some advice for what we can expect at 50? Do tell. Tell the young ones. It's a weird thing for me to think of -- I know you're younger, but -- I'm being sincere here. I lent on you as an actor like an older brother, as a mentor. So sweet. You also started making movies way before I was even thinking about being an actor. How old were you when you made your first movie? I come from a film making family. That's what we do. How old were you? I went to sundance at 19. Oh, my gosh. Yeah. I was a backpacker in Europe. I think you were a professional at the same age. I was a professional, but it was just football. I was just making movies. We're just entertaining people. For me the number -- you've got to get the number out of your head. Yeah. Never think about it. I think it's a problem when people say now I'm older. You actually make that happen. Your world is an extension of how you feel and how you create from within. I truly believe that. Just focus on other people, what you can give, what you can learn, be curious and the world is an amazing place. It's like Stan. He didn't believe he was old so he didn't get old. Right. Is this sounding like a mid life crisis? This is sounding a little like a mid life crisis. Age is just a number. You're still making "People" magazine's sexiest man alive. I like your transition. They called you the sexiest Hugh, not y-o-u, but Hugh. You are the sexiest of all. I ran a very strong campaign. It wasn't just me. I learned a lot on this movie. It wasn't for me. It was for all of you I did this. I'm exciting about serving you. It was the primary focus on set. We didn't really think about the movie as much as going after that. We did it with Clooney and now with Hugh. I'm a director that actors come to when they want to be the sexiest man alive. I was promised a sexiest category as well. My co-host lost his category. I did? You were nominated. Who did you lose to? Who did I lose to? Michael B. Jordan. I know why. Because they called me and said Michael, we need a shirtless picture. I said no. They said Michael B. Jordan sent us one. We'll go with him. I said give it to him, he's younger. Next year. Come on! Ah! I want to know when the sexiest Jason is going to win. Jason! That's what we want. You need to be on that list. I mean they don't -- maybe when there's more of a jewish sexiest category they'll throw me in. Wasn't even considered this year. You didn't run. Jason, I'm coming for you. He's going down. You know what, we're going to take a quick break. We'll be back with more of Hugh

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.