Transcript for The man behind a hot dance craze, Shiggy, busts a move on 'GMA Day'!

The world and ourselves went wild for one of the biggest dance crazes, drake's "In my feelings." We have the man behind the challenge. His video went so viral, he ended up in the music video with drake himself. Give it up for shiggy. ??? Let's dance ??? ??? Just dance ??? ??? it will be okay just dance ??? Hey, man. What's going on? Hi. How are you? Come on in. I'm good. Have a seat. I just picture you everywhere you go dancing. Everywhere I go dancing. Every day. How did you come up with the shiggy challenge? It didn't start as a challenge. It started me going outside and dancing with my friends. I didn't know what I was going to do. I actually wasn't going to post the video at first. I was so tired of doing the dance. You were so tired you couldn't push post. Exactly. I didn't think it was good enough. I was like I'll just post it. What did you do just hopped out of a car and started dancing? I didn't even hop out of a car. You had people hopping out of moving cars. It was Odell Beckham Jr. That jumped out of the car. He got out of the car? Yeah. He upped the shiggy. Yeah. There were tons of celebrities. Sierra and Russell Wilson. Odell Beckham, Will Smith. Will Smith's was awesome. Who do you think did it the best besides shiggy? As far as production wise, Will Smith by far. He did it on top of a bridge. It was illegal. He added a wow factor you can't match. You can't to him. It was pretty fly. My favorite personally was my mom. I love you mom. That's your mom? No. That wasn't his mom. No that's not my mom! No! That video didn't match up. That's not my mom! Did anyone else see that? That did not look like my mom. I was like -- No. But we tried it ourselves. We need a little redemption. In order to get it, we want to learn from the master. You got to. Can we do it with you, man? Let's do it. Here we go. Let's get the music going. ??? Kiki do you love me ??? ??? are you riding ??? ??? you never leave beside me ??? ??? I want you ??? ??? and I'm down with you always ??? What's this side thing? That's for the beside me. That's what it is. I'll be honest, I thought you were rowing a boat for a second. I looked better in my own video. This little row thing I've never seen before. That's you filling it up. What are you filling? That's because you're filling it up, you gotta put it to the side. Yeah, really put it to the side. Yeah! You gotta fill it up. That's what you do. That's how you do it. You're welcome. I don't even know where to go from there. Now you realize I'm a kindred spirit. And also a dancer. There's a new move. We want to be on the front of this trend. It's called the uproar. Shiggy, show us how it's done. This is a modern rendition. I see a lot of people do this. With this challenge, it's about doing what you want to do. My friend low key martin got moves and I took it from him. Don't do that side shuffle. We gotta try that. ?????? ?????? Who wants to learn? ?????? ??????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.