How well do New York taxis really know New York City? We'll find out in a new game that's sweeping the city called street smarts. We're joined by two of the best cab drivers in New York. Say hello to Michael and Greg. Hey, fellas. Okay. So Mike, how long have you been driving your cab? 13 years. 13 years. Yep. What about you? Five years and counting. Five years and counting. You have got an advantage on experience. Just saying. We have the game show as we're dressed for. Completely dressed for. Thank you. Yes. We're going to get the game show going because you know your meters are running. So Sara and I, we're going to ask you five questions. If you know the answer, hit your car horns to buzz in, and if you get the answer wrong, the other driver has a chance to steal. Okay? Are you guys ready? Yep. Yep. Here we go. First question, does 67th street run east or west? Whoa. I don't know who went first. West. Greg. West it is. Where is the museum of sex? 5th avenue and 27th street. Correct. Hey, Mike. You answered that a little too quick, but anyway. Okay. You're at 70th Streit and the woman in the back of your cab goes into labor. What hospital do you go to? 70th street New York. Lenox. No. I hope you guys find another cab because these two will not get you there. New York presbyterian Weill Cornell. This is the last question for both of you. Who was the biggest celebrity you have ever had in your cab? Ed o'neill. That's a good one. That could be you guys if you get in the backseat. If you get me, Ed wins. If you get Michael, Michael wins. I have got to say, Ed o'neill. He takes that cake. You're up. Both featured in this calendar right here. We'll look at the pictures right now. First, we have Mike. Mike, roping them. Get ready for this one, guys. I took a peek before. Greg. So we don't want to be greedy, Greg, because this picture is so amazing, so we thought we would put it up on the big screen. Nothing says marking you up like jumper cables to the nipple. That's right. That's right. All right, you guys. Final question. Are you ready? Mm-hmm. What word would you use to describe Greg in this photo? Sexy. Sexy. Wait. The judges are out. What would you use to describe it, Mike? What would you use to describe Greg's photo? He needs more energy. He needs more energy. I was going to say cold. I was going to say -- yeah. You know, cold. I like sexy though. You know what? There are no losers here on street smarts because you both are street smart. So you're each going home with a "Gma day" bumper sticker. Yes, and an air freshener. We're going all out here, and as we said, the meter is really running. So we're going to give you both a 30% tip, man. You have got to run it. And you can go to newyorkcitytaxicalendar.com to

