Transcript for Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell are hosting the Soul Train Music Awards

best friends in real life, but they also played best friends on the '90 sitcom "Martin" one of my favorites of all time. They started out as chorus girls in "Little shop of horrors." Now they're hosting the 2018 "Soul train" awards. Please welcome tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell. ?????? Watch your step. So nice to meet you. What's up, baby? You're so funny. Thank you. Don't lean forward in those seats. Okay. They're like a rocking chair. You two make me happy. You would laugh if I fell. I would. Michael would actually. I love when we have someone that he knows personally. He's friends with you guys. He had a funny story about the clubbing or -- That would be me. Michael and I have had a lot of fun in the past. Everybody knows Michael. He's like the king of New York for god's sake. He's bicoastal. Tichina and I used to go out all the time when she came to New York. A lot of late nights. I noticed when the bill came she was always in the bathroom. I was gone. I was convinced she would go to the bathroom and tell the waiter to send the bill. She had a nickname. What is it? I'm his club wife. We always pay the bill. Whoever was working always paid the bill. I was like wait a minute, he's got a lot of money. A lot of jobs. Yeah. A lot of money and he's bicoastal with his jobs. Listen, I'm your club mistress. We going out tonight? We're going out tonight. I'm not playing, Michael. I need somebody to take me out. I'm single. I will take you two out any time. I would mortgage the house before you had to pay for anything. That's what I'm talking' about. That's a man. That's how I roll. That's my boo right there. You guys are hosting the "Soul train" awards. It's fantastic. You two go so far back. You were best friends growing up as kids. We were 11 and 12. She makes sure I say 11 and 12 because she wants everyone to know I'm older than her. How did you two meet? On auditions. I'm from Jamaica queens and she's from New Jersey. There was this girl named Pam -- Pam. Every time we saw her on auditions -- She always got the job. We ain't getting this job. We walk in and see Pam and were like let's go get a slice. Where is Pam now? She's a doctor now or something. She got a good job. She's still getting the jobs. She's still making the good money. Pam. You know how this industry is. Oh, yeah. All we had was each other. When we didn't have two dimes to rub together, we would lend each other money. Girls didn't talk on auditions. We were like blah blah blah blah blah. I can't imagine that. Shut up. For us it was like if I don't get it, I want you to get it. We were each other's under studies. We always rooted for each other. Always. Even growing up. Then we got the show together. You need a friend. Since you're best friends we like that feeling of getting to know you. I'm going to ask you a few questions. Oh lord. Here we go. Who's guilty of these things, who's the bossiest? She is. But you're passive bossy. She's passive aggressive bossy. I use her. I go y'all don't want me to tell tichina. You want me to tell Ina? You want me to bring this to tichina Arnold? I know she's bossy because you're paying this bill. You know how this guys. Now who runs late? Tichina. Me. I have a kid. She slows me down. Oh, you're bringing the baby in. I have children too, but I have OCD. She was ahead of time. She was before somebody had a wedding. She was earlier than the wedding. Who does that? Who shows up before the bride? Who does that? This one. Oh, my gosh. Who's most likely to get tipsy faster drinking? Me. That one. I'm a professional drinker. I'm a light weight. I heard from your club husband that you're an expensive date. Very. I don't like lobster. I don't like shrimp. I don't like steak. You gonna get over easy with me. Welcome to the family. Welcome to the family. You know you two played on "Martin" one of my favorite shows of all time. Thank you. If it's on, I put it on. I was playing a scene for them the other day, I got so excited when Jerome and you went to buy those tickets from martin in the back alley and he's like I ain't Jerome. I'm the original player from the himalaya. We loved that. How did you get through scenes without breaking up? We came to work and laughed every day. I was the one who held it together the best out of everybody. I couldn't laugh because I wanted him to be able to get his stuff off. These guys were laughing in the scene. Tichina would always do this. You could hear it in the sound check. I would be like, T, they could hear you. You're miked. I couldn't help it. We would have a competition. The first time martin did dragon fly Jones we were literally in tears. I almost Peed my pants. He wouldn't show us the characters before. He would never let us see what he would do before he came out. When we were introduced to the characters, everybody was introduced to the characters. Then Sha nay nay had a bad attitude. She wasn't too nice. You guys are hilarious together. When you get the opportunity to host the "Soul train" awards, is it like I get to do this with my best friend? Yes. We're overbaerg for a lot of people. The "Soul train" awards, the naacps, they keep us apart. They don't let us sit together. You get the other one in trouble. Yes. They're like Tisha, tichina, no. You're over there. You're not allowed to sit together. We almost interviewed you separately. Yes. These award shows, the openings have to be big. Oh, my gosh. Did you come out with a big one? We not only co-hosted, we co-produced the show. It was important we were a part of all the segments we were in. We produced each segment. We worked very hard. We wrote everything, co-wrote everything. We had amazing writers and amazing choreographers. We brought all these people in and they allowed us to do that. It was really important because we didn't want to do the regular old openings where people are I'm going to show off my talent now. Dim the lights. Ring the bell. We didn't want that. Not at all. We're going to allow to show off your talent. You can catch tichina and Tisha -- I got top billing. Dang it. The "Soul train" awards Sunday, November 25th at 8:00

