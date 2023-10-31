Dad builds incredible 'Cars' Halloween costume for son

Edgar Escobar's 3-year-old son is crazy about semitrucks, so he transformed his electric truck into the character Mack from the Pixar film "Cars."

October 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live